Ex-Trump Ally MTG Goes on CNN to Destroy Trump for ‘Threatening to Kill Every Man, Woman, and Child’

Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene went on CNN to flay President Donald Trump over his threat to kill a “whole civilization,” calling the threat “insanity” and defending her call for his removal from office.

Trump’s war with Iran has gotten stiff pushback from a cadre of pro-MAGA figures, most recently from the likes of Greene, Tucker Carlson, and even Alex Jones. The chatter escalated to 25th Amendment territory after Trump threatene to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran after if an 8 p,m. Tuesday night deadline passed without a deal being stuck between the two warring countries. That threat was forestalled by conflicting announcements of a two-week ceasefire.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, anchors Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown hosted Greene for two full segments, and began by asking her about removing Trump over the threat:

WOLF BLITZER: I know you recently called for the president to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment to the constitution after that threat that he made about destroying the whole civilization of Iran.

The president has a long history of shocking and unprecedented social media posts. Why was this the final straw for you?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Because it’s absolute madness! How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered, to be wiped out, to never come back again? That’s what the president called for.

And that shows that there’s serious instability in his thinking that he would, not only would he even say that in a private room, perhaps with his advisors, but actually go to his megaphone, his Truth Social and post that for the entire country and the entire world.

And I’m, this is, it’s unreal. This should never be tolerated. I know that it’s a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through.

But the conversation needs to be had. And he’s out of control and people within the administration need to step up, take responsibility and rein this in.

CNN ANCHOR PAMELA BROWN: And administration officials, as we’ve heard, have said that he was ready to follow through with this threat.

Just hours after he made it, he announced this two-week ceasefire that’s still very tenuous at the moment.

The White House is claiming it was the president’s tough rhetoric that brought Iran to its knees. What do you say to that?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I’m sorry. That’s not tough rhetoric. It’s insanity! It is calling for the murder of an entire civilization of men, women, children, of innocent civilians.

That is not what I would call proper or even decent negotiations.

There should be negotiations happening, and they did happen. And JD Vance, the vice president, was the one that helped bring that ceasefire.

It doesn’t seem to be much of a ceasefire, but it is supposedly a cease fire. And that happened through negotiations through JD Vance. And JD Vance did not go to his social media and threaten to murder every single man, woman and child in Iran.

Presumably, we can only presume that that would happen through nuclear bombs. Because that’s the type of horrific weaponry that would be used to wipe out an entire civilization.

So no, I push back on that. And I think the American people fully agree. Everyone was outraged.