‘A Person Died!’ Fox’s Will Cain And Democrat Maxwell Frost Throw Down Over ICE Shooting

Fox News host Will Cain sparred with Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) on Tuesday over the deadly ICE shooting of Renee Good.

Cain warned Frost that his calling the ICE agent who shot Good dead a “murderer” could leave him “liable for defamation.”

Frost and Cain mixed it up from the beginning as Cain introduced Frost as a “Democrat congressman” and Frost corrected him to say he’s a “Democratic congressman.”

As the interview progressed, it got more and more heated. Frost argued at one point, “Number one, Renee Nicole Good was not given due process. That ICE agent was jury and executioner in that moment for that woman. But number two, and this is very, very important, within minutes, do you know who the first person to come out and label someone in this was? It was this administration. When Kristi Noem, when Stephen Miller came out and labeled Renee Nicole Good–”

Cain jumped in, “They called her a domestic terrorist. But you have met tit for tat. You have simply done the exact same thing that you are condemning Kristi Noem for doing. You are calling an officer a murderer.”

As they spoke over each other, Frost eventually said, “It is not about tit for tat because here’s the thing: it is DHS themselves that are saying they’re the ones that are going to do the investigation. They’re the ones that are going to look into it and do due process and look and see if it’s a justified killing of Renee Nicole Good. Then you have the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the person who’s supposed to be on top of this investigation.”

Cain jumped back in, “With all due respect, I’m not going to let you filibuster. We have a limited amount of time together.”

Frost continued to speak as Cain eventually regained control, “You have gotten your point out that you believe it was wrong for the administration to define her as a domestic terrorist, but you’re here today talking to me about due process and I’m concerned about your fidelity or understanding of due process when you deem an innocent man—innocent until proven guilty is part of the United States Constitution—when you deem an innocent man a murderer, and you’re an elected official.”

“This is—let’s focus on you. You are an elected official with very little evidence. All you have is a viral video. And you condemned the man, who by the way, I think you are liable. I think I would be careful if I were you, Congressman, for defamation. You, Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers, anyone else, I think you should be careful because you have crossed over the line of defamation. But for our purposes here today—” Cain continued as Frost declared:

I am not going to be careful in terms of calling out what so many people saw.

“I think you have no fidelity to due process,” Cain hit back.

“Oh, oh, yes, I do. And the fact of the matter is, and I’ll say it again and again and again and again: Renee Nicole Good did not get the due process that she deserves. I will say that the officer deserves due process. I am also going to call out what I saw in the video, and I’m 100% in my right to do so. But the issue is that when you have the person in charge of the investigation that’s supposed to get us the truth to this, coming out minutes after we learned about this, calling her a domestic terrorist—not even a shred,” Frost insisted.

“I know that you’re shifting,” Cain shot back as Frost protested.

“We’re talking about you and your language, and you’re shifting it away to someone else and what they had to say. And it’s not a very good defense tactic,” Cain said as Frost added, “I want to finish my point.”

They continued to speak over each other as Frost insisted, “Not even a shred of humanity from this administration to come out and say, ‘We’re going to look at what happened. We’re going to try to get to the bottom of it.’”

“Before you go, Congressman—” Cain tried to jump back in as Frost said, “A person died!”

“I know, and it’s sad. It’s a tragedy. And on that, we agree. I just want to ask you a human question,” Cain replied.

“I’m glad you are saying that, Will,” Frost hit back as the two continued to spar.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.