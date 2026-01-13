Larry Kudlow Suggests Former Fox Colleague Jeanine Pirro Got ‘Carried Away’ by Investigating Jerome Powell

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow is no fan of the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Powell is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is led by former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro. Pirro approved an examination of the Fed’s spending records, particularly as they concern renovations at the bank’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. President Donald Trump has repeatedly alleged that Powell has mismanaged the project’s finances and claimed the chairman misled Congress about them.

In response, Powell released a video in which he said the renovations are the pretext for the criminal probe, which he says is payback for not lowering interest rates more drastically, as Trump has repeatedly demanded. Powell’s term ends in May.

On Tuesday’s Kudlow, the host welcomed Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) to the program and played a clip of Powell’s video. Kudlow suggested that the best course of action would be for someone to tell Trump that Pirro “got a little carried away” with the Powell investigation:

I mean, look. My view, Kevin, he was a very poor, very political Fed chairman. Very bad. One of the worst we’ve ever had. Is he a criminal because of cost overruns? Well, you’d have to put everybody in jail in Washington D.C. So, my first question to you is, why not go to President Trump and say, you know, “Sir, somebody got a little carried away here.” Whether it was our friend Jeanine Pirro or whoever. I don’t know. Why not just take it back? He’ll be gone in three or four months, and we don’t want to keep him a minute longer than necessary. How about that?

Cramer responded, “Amen, and amen.”

On Monday, Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume said it strains credulity to think Trump isn’t targeting Powell over interest rates.

“And I think at bottom, that’s what this dispute is about,” Hume said.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.