White House Border Czar Tom Homan said the ICE agent who shot and killed protester Renee Good last week is now “in hiding.”

Homan shared the update during an appearance on Fox News star Will Cain’s podcast on Tuesday.

“I know for a fact now he has to be in hiding,” Homan said.

He said he saw posters earlier on Tuesday that showed the agent, Jonathan Ross, and said he was “wanted for murder.” That kind of rhetoric has left Ross no choice but to go into self-imposed exile, Homan said.

“It’s beyond the pale,” Homan sighed. “They are way over the line.”

Homan was responding to a question from Cain about whether he expected Ross to file defamation lawsuits against politicians who have called him a murderer.

The border czar said Ross is waiting for all of the “actual facts” about the shooting to come out while he is in seclusion, but that he would not be surprised to see the agent “take action.”

His comments come after a number of anti-ICE protests happened last weekend, including in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) ripped ICE in the hours after the shooting, calling for the agents to “get the f*ck out” of his city; Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) similarly called for President Donald Trump to not send more troops to his state.

The shooting has divided most Americans along party lines. Many on the left have claimed it was an illegal shooting and that Good was attempting to get away from the agent, while those on the right have said the agent acted in self-defense and that video from the scene showed Good intentionally blocked the road before hitting Ross with her SUV.

President Donald Trump called Good a “professional agitator” who was “very disrespectful” to law enforcement.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News on Sunday morning she was sending “hundreds more” ICE agents to Minnesota to help other agents do their jobs “safely.”

Homan confirmed those plans to Cain. He said the agents were going to Minnesota to apprehend the “worst of the worst” illegal immigrants — and also deal with “agitators who cross the line.”

“You can protest all you want, you have that constitutional right,” he continued.”But when you cross that line of impeding, interfering, and putting hands on an ICE officer, you’re going to jail.”

🚨NEW: Tom Homan *CONFIRMS* to @willcain that ICE Agent Jonathan Ross "IN HIDING"🚨 "I know for a fact now he has to be in hiding … For the safety of him and his family. There are 'WANTED' posters with his picture, license plate number. And the death threats."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/A2UDScRTKB — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) January 13, 2026

He told Cain that despite the backlash, “we’re not going away.”

You can watch the full interview by clicking here.