‘About Time’: Republican Caller is ‘Delighted’ Over SCOTUS Striking Down Trump Tariffs

On Friday, after the Supreme Court voted to strike down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, a New Jersey Republican called into C-SPAN to share his thoughts, saying that he’s “delighted” over the decision and that it’s “about time.”

“Well, I’m delighted,” said the Egg Harbor Township man, who identified himself as “Paul,” to C-SPAN’s Greta Brawner.

“I think it’s about time that President Trump was told that he just can’t arbitrarily say that there’s an emergency, and ‘I have to be the one to cure it.’ I’m happy to see that it was a 6 to 3 decision, and it shows me that there is hope for the Supreme Court in the future,” he continued.

The 6-3 decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and ruling the emergency tariffs illegal under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, was notably supported by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — both of whom were appointed by Trump.

During a Friday presser at the White House, the president called Gorsuch and Barrett “an embarrassment to their families” because of the way they voted, adding that he’s “absolutely ashamed” of “certain members of the court” for “not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

Paul the C-SPAN caller isn’t the only Republican to celebrate SCOTUS’s decision so far, with Representative Don Bacon (R-NE), former Vice President Mike Pence, and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) all chiming in.

“With this decision, American families and businesses can breathe a sigh of relief,” wrote Pence via X on Friday, calling the ruling a “Win for the Separation of Powers.”

In a Friday morning interview, Bacon said he felt “vindicated.”

Paul took a slightly different approach in cheering on the decision, writing on X that “this ruling will also prevent a future President such as AOC from using emergency powers to enact socialism.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

