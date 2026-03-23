Trump Goes Out of His Way to Say Hegseth Was ‘The First’ to Advocate Iran War: ‘You Said, Let’s Do It’

President Donald Trump said Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was “the first” person in his administration to push for war with Iran.

The remark could be viewed either as Trump giving praise or laying the groundwork for an eventual shakeup at the Pentagon, depending on subsequent events in the Middle East.

The U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran on Feb. 28, since which time the administration has offered nearly a dozen justifications for the war, but appears to be especially emphasizing the alleged nuclear threat that Iran posed. That rationale is at odds with comments Trump made after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last year, which the president said at the time were “totally obliterated.” Thirteen American service members have died since fighting began, as well as more than 1,300 Iranians.

Iran responded to the attacks by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which has choked the flow of oil and sent prices surging. Trump had demanded that Iran reopen the strait, or he would order the country’s power plants bombed. On Monday, the president said he would pause some strikes and that the U.S. and Iran were in negotiations. Iranian officials denied talks were taking place.

Speaking in Memphis on Monday at a crime task force roundtable, Trump took a detour to say that Hegseth was the first to advocate for the war.

“I called a lot of our great people,” Trump said. “We have great people, and I said, ‘Let’s talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country known as Iran that, for 47 years, has been just a purveyor of terror, and they’re close to a nuclear weapon.'”

Moments later, with Hegseth in attendance, the president said:

And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. And you said, “Let’s do it, because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.” So, we are now having really good discussions. They started last night, uh, little bit the night before that. And uh, I think they’re, you know, I think they’re very good. They want peace to– they’ve agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon, you know etc., etc., but we’ll see. You have to get it done. But I would say there’s a very good chance.

Trump went on to say that Israel has “been a great partner in this fight.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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