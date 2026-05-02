‘An Orgy of Socialism!’ John Fetterman Tells Jesse Watters Everything That’s Wrong With The Democratic Party

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told Fox News host Jesse Watters everything that’s wrong with his own Democratic Party during a discussion about May Day demonstrations across the country on Friday.

“There’s a big problem when one party can’t love their own country unless it’s in charge. That ends badly for everybody, and Democrats seem to be heading in that direction,” Watters said before introducing Fetterman and asking, “How big of a threat do you think this communist movement is?”

“Well, I mean, you know, there’s that phrase where terrible or bad ideas refuse to die. And it’s very sad to see that kind of thing being revisited in this kind of way,” Fetterman said.

The senator continued:

And a lot of these, you know, these terrible groups like Code Pink and a lot of the other ones that are strongly aligned to the CCP, without a doubt, they’re being financed. I mean, it’s ironic. I mean, these kinds of protests are being funded by billionaires against billionaires. I mean, I don’t know if they realize the irony in many of those things right now. And now there is kind of a small communist takeover in Maine, you know, [Graham] Platner? Platner, he’s already announced that he’s an avowed communist. He’s made that statement and he put that online. Now he’s going to be the Democratic nominee. So, there is a resurgent about the socialism, and that’s becoming more and more a part of it. And now there’s more, it’s like a marriage of the Palestinian, the anti-ICE, the abolish ICE, and now turning it in to like an orgy of socialism here.

That statement drew a laugh from Watters.

Fetterman continued, “And that’s sad because it’s supposed to be about labor, like, unions. I am an absolutely, I’m a proud pro-union Democrat. But the kinds of mess that you see are showing up in many of them. I mean, that’s, that is the worst impulses that are our party continues. We just seem to can’t resist those things.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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