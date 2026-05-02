Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche accused former President Barack Obama of “covering his eyes” from reality with his statement about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

Blanche joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America and said he was shocked by Obama’s response to the shooting.

“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy,” Obama wrote on X. “It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay.”

Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 26, 2026

Blanche could not believe Obama chose to say the “motives” behind the attack were unclear. Cole Allen has been taken into custody after the shooting and he reportedly sent a manifesto to his family shortly before the attack where he called Trump a “traitor” and a “rapist.”

Allen has been charged with “one count of attempt to assassinate the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm & ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence,” according to the Department of Justice.

Blanche literally covered his eyes while speaking to McEnany to express his frustration with the former president, arguing “we know why” Trump was allegedly targeted.

He said:

It’s pretty incredible that a leader, a former leader like President Obama would say that. Actually literally just closing his eyes to what we — covering his eyes the what we know is happening. That is so disappointing to say that when we know from just the little bit of evidence that we’ve done, even just what’s charged in the complaint, not the rest of the evidence that we’ve uncovered since then, that we know why President Trump was allegedly targeted by this individual.

Watch above via Fox News.

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