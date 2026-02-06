Bill Maher has admitted he may owe an apology to the far-right conspiracy theorist movement QAnon over convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Maher joined Stephen A. Smith this week on Straight Shooter, where the comic discussed his thoughts on the documents released by the Department of Justice related to Epstein, which has included photos and communications from the late billionaire.

Everyone from former President Bill Clinton to Bill Gates to President Donald Trump has seen their names appearing in the files in various ways.

Maher told Smith he made plenty of jokes about QAnon and the conspiracy theories about a “pedophile ring” run by billionaires, but the files released seem to only back those theories.

He said:

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but where does QAnon go for the apology? You know, QAnon, which believes in lots of really ridiculous things like, you know, Democrats eating babies, but they were kind of harping a lot on the idea that the elites are running this pedophile ring. And I made jokes about them. I also made jokes after the Epstein thing happened originally that were on the idea of, well, you know, obviously, there was some smoke there will now with all that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, it’s a little more than smoke.

The Real Time host joked he was more guarded when he would buy pot when it was illegal than Epstein and others are speaking about their “perversions.”

“They’re just openly talking about in emails this sort of, you know, sexual perversion that they were all doing. And lots of people who you didn’t think or I never imagined were doing it, I see these names come up,” he said. “So, you know, QAnon, a lot of crazy there, but you know what? You weren’t totally wrong.”

Watch above via Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!