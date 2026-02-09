Bill Maher Open to Trump’s Pursuit of Greenland: ‘Is It the Craziest Idea Anybody Has Ever Had? No!’

Bill Maher said he has to give President Donald Trump credit for coming up with ideas that he never thought of before Trump entered office — like the thought of the U.S. controlling Greenland.

“Is it the craziest idea anybody has ever had? No,” Maher said on the Monday episode of his Club Random podcast. “And could it be super valuable? Yes.”

He made the comment a moment after saying he liked the sound of it — but not if it means the American military has to get involved.

“Of course, it’s insane to say we’re gonna take it by force,” Maher said. “That was crazy.”

He continued, “Before he came along, I’ never been thinking about [acquiring Greenland]. But maybe we should’ve! Maybe we should’ve. That also should be on the table.”

His guest Adam Carolla agreed. He said it is hard to tell sometimes which topics Trump is serious about and which ones he is bringing up to irritate MAGA haters — like the president saying he wants to make Canada the 51st state. Coincidentally, Trump posted a picture on Sunday night of Canada being engulfed by the American flag.

“Most interestingly enough I guess with Trump, he brings up a lot of stuff where you go ‘I never thought of that. I never thought of Greenland,'” Carolla said.

Carolla added:

He does do a thing where he goes, “Why don’t we take Palestine and make it into a golf resort and it’ll be like Miami Beach. And everyone’s first impulse is “This is outrageous!” and then the next moment it’s like, I don’t know, maybe there’s something there.

Maher said he felt the same way – that turning Palestine into a place like Abu Dhabi wouldn’t be a terrible thing.

The two comedians got onto the topic a minute after they both bashed liberals for what Maher called their exclusionary “groupthink.”

Their conversation about Greenland comes a few weeks after Trump said he negotiated a “complex” long-term deal for the U.S. to acquire Greenland with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, but few details have come out since then.

Watch above via YouTube.

