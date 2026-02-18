‘Bonkers’: Top Trump Aide Gets Annihilated Right And Left For Claiming Tariffs Aren’t ‘Regressive’
Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump’s trade representative for tariffs, sparked a wave of anger on both the right and left this week when he told CNBC host Joe Kernen that tariffs are not “regressive.”
“But the other piece to keep in mind too, is it’s not regressive, most consumption in America is done by the wealthiest people, so the idea that it’s somehow regressive is just wrong, and by the way–” Greer said as Kernen joked, “A tax on wealthy people, that ought to get unanimous approval in the Hakeem Jeffries House.”
“One would think, but again, these tariffs aren’t making their way down to consumers anyway,” Greer added. Greer’s comments came just days after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report finding that “nearly 90% of the tariffs‘ economic burden fell on U.S. firms and consumers.”
Greer’s Tuesday comments quickly went viral online and were fact-checked all around.
Conservative radio host Erick Erickson shared the clip and wrote, “Remember, they told us first that Americans wouldn’t be paying these taxes. Now, they’re claiming only the rich are getting hurt. And they ignore the disproportionate impact on the poor.”
Former top aide to Mike Pence, Marc Short, replied, “Tax the rich used to be a democrat talking point.”
Below are some more reactions:
__
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓