‘Bonkers’: Top Trump Aide Gets Annihilated Right And Left For Claiming Tariffs Aren’t ‘Regressive’

Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump’s trade representative for tariffs, sparked a wave of anger on both the right and left this week when he told CNBC host Joe Kernen that tariffs are not “regressive.”

“But the other piece to keep in mind too, is it’s not regressive, most consumption in America is done by the wealthiest people, so the idea that it’s somehow regressive is just wrong, and by the way–” Greer said as Kernen joked, “A tax on wealthy people, that ought to get unanimous approval in the Hakeem Jeffries House.”

“One would think, but again, these tariffs aren’t making their way down to consumers anyway,” Greer added. Greer’s comments came just days after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report finding that “nearly 90% of the tariffs‘ economic burden fell on U.S. firms and consumers.”

Greer’s Tuesday comments quickly went viral online and were fact-checked all around.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson shared the clip and wrote, “Remember, they told us first that Americans wouldn’t be paying these taxes. Now, they’re claiming only the rich are getting hurt. And they ignore the disproportionate impact on the poor.”

Remember, they told us first that Americans wouldn't be paying these taxes. Now, they're claiming only the rich are getting hurt. And they ignore the disproportionate impact on the poor. https://t.co/7EwsdykgQK — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 18, 2026

Former top aide to Mike Pence, Marc Short, replied, “Tax the rich used to be a democrat talking point.”

Tax the rich used to be a democrat talking point https://t.co/yp9UrPrtEw — Marc Short (@marctshort) February 17, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

This is bonkers. First of all he’s saying it’s all good because tariffs merely tax the rich, (when his boss insists no Americans are being taxed at all). Second, regressiveness is partly about the disproportionate burden carried by lower income people. Tariffs that make… https://t.co/RFj0uzgDIU — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 18, 2026

Actually, the costs of #tariffs fall disproportionately on the less wealthy. Wealthy consumers can easily absorb the costs. Poorer consumers, not so much. Yet another bad day for economic literacy . . . https://t.co/JxfjoNf96L — Samuel Gregg (@DrSamuelGregg) February 18, 2026

This is not correct https://t.co/3kOxaz9355 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 17, 2026

It's hard to believe that you could be the trade representative for a major power and not know that tariffs are regressive. My econ 101 students know what the word regressive means, and that tariffs are regressive. Many could even cite studies on the subject. https://t.co/7P5Lw9y5GO — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) February 18, 2026

1. Tariffs aren't taxes. 2. Okay they are taxes but they're paid by foreigners. 3. Okay they are paid by Americans but not by consumers. 4. Okay they are paid by consumers but mostly by the rich. What's next? Lol https://t.co/4gJfRzYc1P — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) February 17, 2026

It's a real problem that the United States Trade Representative doesn't understand trade economics at a basic high school level. https://t.co/kKzpBDoZTn — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) February 18, 2026

Is it too much to ask that our trade representative actually understand what regressive taxation means? Lower- & middle-income households spend a larger share of their income on taxable goods. As such, the 2025 tariff burden on the lowest 10% of earners is 3x that of the top 10%. https://t.co/DTm1UkLKyu — Todd Eberly (@ToddEberly) February 18, 2026

My goodness. Our US Trade Rep doesn't understand regressive taxation. This is US Politics 101 stuff. https://t.co/30JF4CjY0T — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) February 18, 2026

