British Prime Minister Demands ‘Return of the Sausages’ from Gaza

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer sternly demanded that Hamas give back the “sausages” they took during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Hamas fighters killed about 1,200 Israelis and captured another 240 on that day last year. In response, Israel has launched an all-out assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza, killing more than 40,000 people. As of last month, 117 of the hostages had been returned. In at least a couple of instances, Israeli forces inadvertently killed several of them.

It was against this bleak backdrop that Starmer gave a Labour Party conference speech on Tuesday shortly before departing for a United Nations meeting in New York.

“I call again for restraint and de-escalation at the border between Lebanon and Israel,” he said. “I call again for all parties to step back from the brink. I call again for all parties to step back from the brink,” he said to applause.

Then, Starmer got cooking.

“I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages– the hostages – and a recommitment to the two-state solution: recognized Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel,” he said to cheers from an apparently hungry crowd.

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer calls for the ‘return of the sausages’ in Gaza, before correcting to ‘hostages’pic.twitter.com/T71PHGKh6m — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 24, 2024

The prime minister corrected himself, but the sausage was out of the casing.