CNN Interrupts Its Report On Trump Unveiling His New Health Care Plan… To Announce Trump is Not Unveiling His New Health Care Plan

Just as CNN was reporting on President Donald Trump’s plans to unveil a new health care proposal, the Trump administration postponed the announcement — in a moment that played out live on air in hilarious fashion.

During the 2 p.m. ET hour of CNN News Central, anchor Jessica Dean returned from a commercial break to kick off a segment on Trump’s plan. She began by briefly detailing the reported framework:

We’re learning President Trump is planning to unveil a new health care proposal. And at this point we’re still waiting to know exactly what’s in it, but we’re told it could include a temporary extension of the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are due to expire at the end of the year. They were at the center of the government shutdown. However, the subsidies could come with some fresh guardrails that could include new income limits and a requirement that everyone pay some form of a premium. Now, we should note that if the subsidies do expire, millions of Americans are expected to see their premiums more than double next year.

Dean then introduced Yale University professor Zack Cooper to discuss the reported plan. In the middle of that introduction, however, she received word that the Trump administration had already pushed the announcement back. And the sudden pivot was pure comedy.

Zack Cooper is joining us now. He’s a professor of health policy at Yale University. Zach, thanks for being here. As I noted, we are very much still waiting for specifics here, but — and I’m sorry, this has actually been — sorry Zach, we’re getting breaking news while I’m talking to you. I have learned that the White House has postponed its expected unveiling of this new health care proposal. It was expected to be unveiled today. We’ll learn more, hopefully, about that in the coming moments, but again, this is postponed.

