‘Obvious F*cking Failure’: Hunter Biden Shreds His Dad’s Afghanistan Withdrawal

Here is one thing President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden agree on: ex-President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a deadly mess.

Hunter Biden called his dad’s 2021 withdrawal from the country an “obvious f*cking failure” during an appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show on Monday.

It was his first example when he said his dad made “mistakes” and had some “real failures” like every president before him.

“The way in which they executed the withdrawal from Afghanistan, I think it was an obvious f*cking failure,” Hunter Biden said. “I think 13 Marines are dead. I think that there was a better way to do it.”

He continued, saying he could blame it on the generals and other military leaders who reported to the commander-in-chief, but that ultimately, the “buck stops” with the president — and that his father would agree.

The August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan has been oft-criticized by Trump. The president said the withdrawal showed “gross incompetence” from Biden, as 13 military members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians were killed in the infamous Abbey Gate bombing during the evacuation.

Footage of the withdrawal showed desperate Afghans clinging to American planes as they escaped the country. Trump has also ripped Biden for losing U.S. military bases in Afghanistan as part of the withdrawal; Trump said that continues to hurt the U.S. from a defense standpoint because the bases were so close to China.

The U.S. allowed about 200,000 Afghans to enter the U.S. following the withdrawal. One of them was charged with first-degree murder for killing one National Guard member and shooting another in Washington, D.C. last month.

Following the attack, Vice President JD Vance said he was vindicated for criticizing the Biden administration for allowing in so many Afghans.

“I remember back in 2021 criticizing the Biden policy of opening the floodgate to unvetted Afghan refugees,” Vance said. “Friends sent me messages calling me a racist. It was a clarifying moment.”

