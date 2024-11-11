CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Reports Elon Musk Is At Mar-a-Lago Influencing Trump, But Unlikely to Get an Official Role

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins reported on the latest goings on at President-Elect Donald Trump’s Florida home and noted that Elon Musk has become a mainstay at Trump’s side.

“Mar-A-Lago has basically been brimming for the last two days, I’m told, with two kinds of people. Those angling for a job and those who are trying to influence Trump into hiring their picks. But one person has loomed over all of that. His name is Elon Musk,” Collins reported on air Sunday night.

“Multiple sources tell me tonight that Musk has been seen at Mar-a-Lago nearly every single day since Donald Trump won. Dining with him on the patio at times. Today they were seen on the golf course together. Musk has been in the room when world leaders have called Trump. And tonight, we’ve learned he’s also weighing in on staffing decisions, making clear his preference for certain roles even publicly. Tonight, Elon Musk is backing Florida Senator Rick Scott as the next leader of the Republican conference to replace Mitch McConnell,” added Collins, noting Musk has inserted himself on the GOP Senate leadership battle.

“While Musk himself is still not expected to take any kind of formal position inside Trump’s administration, given how complicated it would be with his companies, what’s becoming clear tonight is that he doesn’t really need to. With one source telling me Elon Musk is having just as much influence from the outside,” she added.

ABC News reported that Musk has been in on at least two calls Trump has had with world leaders since winning on Tuesday. ABC reported, “Musk was present for at least two phone calls the president-elect had with foreign leaders, sources told ABC News. During a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, Trump even handed the phone to Musk so he could speak to Zelenskyy as well, sources told ABC News. Musk was also present on a call with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sources said.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.