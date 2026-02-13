CNN’s Kasie Hunt Asks Gavin Newsom Why He Goes So Hard At Trump On Social Media

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt asked Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) why he is so “pugnacious” with President Donald Trump on social media.

Newsom and fellow 2028 buzzer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are among the attendees at the conference, during which Trump has been a major topic of conversation.

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Arena, Hunt interviewed Newsom on the ground and asked him about his gonzo Trump-satirizing Twitter feed:

HUNT: Do you think that Democrats risk going too far if they have power in Congress? Could they take the country too far left and put — get the presidency at risk?

NEWSOM: I mean, the answer, of course, that could happen, could happen. Let’s make sure it doesn’t happen. Let’s be thoughtful. Let’s use our common sense. We need to also hold people in power to account of the abuses. I mean, this is next level abuses. It’s the rule of Don, not the rule of law. It’s the law of the jungle, might makes right. You’ve seen this wrecking ball presidency, not just internationally, but domestically. And you saw that at full display this week with the attorney general and just the obstinance and the arrogance of this administration.

So this sense of lack of accountability and oversight, that’s going to change dramatically after November. But we have to be cautious because I don’t think people — as much as we want, you know to level the playing field and we want some score-settling, I also think all of us need to take a deep breath. I mean, this — this flight and fight, all this stress and the stacking of stress, all this anxiety that were living under, I think all of us would do well just to find some common ground, commonality, at the same time, we stand our ground.

HUNT: You’ve been pretty pugnacious yourself on social media when it comes to Trump. Why?

NEWSOM: I want to put a mirror up to the absurdity of Donald Trump. I mean, none of this is normal. I mean, the fact that we haven’t had, full stop, spent two weeks every night analyzing the president of the United States put out a racist tweet of Michelle Obama and Barack Obama, the fact that that is not consuming international discussions and conversations here and domestic is just a proof point of the shock and awe that Trump winning news cycles, shifting, changing the — the conversation, the lack of accountability.

So I’m just trying to put up a mirror. We’ve been more aggressive. And, you know, I think we’ve gotten under their skin a little bit. We’re actually breaking through. I think it’s a game of dominating the narrative. You’ve got to actually get attention. It’s hard to get attention. And so I think our social media has done that a little bit.