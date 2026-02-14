Cops — Including SWAT and Forensics — ‘Swarm’ Area Near Nancy Guthrie Home In Middle of the Night

Multiple outlets reported a “swarm” of police activity overnight Friday into Saturday morning — including SWAT and forensics — in an area about 2 miles from the home of Nancy Guthrie, mother of beloved journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Ms. Guthrie went missing almost two weeks ago in a case that quickly turned into a kidnapping investigation, complete with ransom demands, with Hollywood tabloid TMZ the recipient of multiple messages from the alleged kidnappers.

There have been many dramatic developments in the story, including the recovery of disturbing video surveillance footage and the arrest of a man who was later released.

On Friday night, multiple cable networks cut to live shots of an area near the Guthrie home. There was also police and FBI activity at a second location in the vicinity.

From CNN:

Law enforcement vehicles seen: More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including those from SWAT and forensics, descended on a residence two miles from Guthrie’s home. Multiple roads were closed and reopened about four hours later, according to CNN teams on the ground.

Authorities seen at second location: Local authorities and the FBI also converged at a second location near where law enforcement activity was underway. It’s unknown if the new location was related to the ongoing Guthrie investigation. Authorities were seen investigating a gray Range Rover in a parking lot of a restaurant.

Official comment from authorities: Shortly after law enforcement were seen converging, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a written statement would be “forthcoming,” later saying that, at the FBI’s request, no additional information was available. No indication of Guthrie’s whereabouts: A law enforcement source said on Friday that officials have still not identified her location or the identity of her abductor. Authorities are appealing to the public for any tips that may help them solve the case.

Watch above via CNN.

