CNN’s Scott Jennings Bombards Democrat With Questions As He Tries To Make His Point on Immigration

CNN’s Scott Jennings relentlessly bombarded Tennessee State Rep. Justin J. Pearson (D) as he tried to discuss his position on immigration during NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Friday.

During his appearance, Pearson, who’s running to represent his district in Congress, called to abolish ICE , as well as Border Patrol “the way the currently exist, and replace them with something that actually does the work that we need for them to.”

“What work is that, by the way?” Jennings interrupted as Pearson spoke about Congress holding the Trump administration accountable.

“I’ll tell you what the work is not,” Pearson answered. “The work is not killing American citizens.”

“No, you said the work we need to do. I’m interested in your opinion. What is the work that we need them to do?” Jennings persisted.

PEARSON: The work is not killing American citizens — JENNINGS: No, what is the work we need them to do? PEARSON: Well, first let’s look at what they don’t need to do. They don’t need to go into communities like Memphis — JENNINGS: Do they need to deport illegal aliens? PEARSON: — where they’re currently terrorizing and traumatizing our communities. JENNINGS: To deport illegal aliens. Can you say it? Can you say it? PEARSON: What we also need to do is make sure is that we have elected officials who are creating a pathway of opportunity for people who, currently undocumented — JENNINGS: Do we need a federal law enforcement agency to deport illegal aliens? Yes or no? PEARSON: We do need a federal law enforcement agency that deals with immigration that doesn’t — JENNINGS: To deport illegal aliens. PEARSON: What we do also need is laws that make sure people who are undocumented — JENNINGS: Is there a single illegal alien you would deport? Is there one? PEARSON: You know, this is what I want you to focus on. There are a lot of people in this country, in this community — JENNINGS: One?

Watch above via CNN.

