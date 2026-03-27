House Republican Wildly Claims U.S. Military Officers ‘Are Actually Rooting for the Iranian Regime’

During a Friday night appearance on Fox News, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) wildly claimed that a group of U.S. military officers “are actually rooting for the Iranian regime” amid America’s conflict with the Middle Eastern country.

Speaking with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, said of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran:

Granted, I don’t trust these guys as far as I can throw them, but it’s time to start negotiating, and [President] Donald J. Trump is negotiating, and everybody lied about it. They said, “That didn’t happen.” CNN, for instance, which is another trash network, they were taking the word of the Iranian regime. They actually played like four minutes unedited from Iran television stations. That would be like Winston Churchill allowing Joseph Goebbels to broadcast on the radio during World War II. It’s just absolutely foolish, and they’re rooting against the United States of America. And there’s something else I’d like to bring up. It’s not just the mainstream media. There’s a whole pile of former general officers and flag officers who are actually rooting for the Iranian regime, and it’s shameful. Now you know who these people really are, and how they have subverted President Trump during his first administration, and how they’re trying to subvert him now when they’re civilians. It’s shameful.

“And you know what?” added Kilmeade. “It’s not unpredictable because they’re probably frustrated that they didn’t have a chance to take on our number one enemy for the last 47 years, who have killed 603 of our guys during the Iraqi insurgency, and a thousand more — at least — wounded during that time, killed 200 plus Marines. This has happened. No action taken ’til this president.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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