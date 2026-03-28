Stephen A. Smith told Bill Maher that President Donald Trump’s cabinet meetings and the “a** kissing” that goes along is making him physically sick at this point.

Smith joined Maher on Friday’s Real Time and knocked administration members for the habit of constantly taking time to praise the president. This near-constant “fawning,” Smith argued, only leads to distrust among the people.

Smith called out Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and others, while also praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling him the “only adult” in the room.

He said:

I mean, the kiss, excuse my language, the kissing of his a** is so nauseating. And listen, I’m not saying don’t do your job, I am not saying if you believe in this vision don’t be loyal to him, I not saying any of that. But the fawning, they don’t knowm breeds such a flagrant level of distrust because if you fawn over him so much, you’re shoving or throwing objectivity right out the window. And then the chances of us believing that you would ever disagree with him or you would ever speak against him in any way on behalf of the American people is not something we can trust.

Maher said he was more “used to it” by now and he can’t grasp why critics are “agitated” by something that has gone on through both of Trump’s administrations.

Smith pushed back, arguing the “fawning” has gotten worse.

“It’s not that it’s not going away, it’s growing,” he said. “I mean, it is worse than, I literally mean, if they walked up to him and handed him a cup of coffee, they have to give you a soliloquy about how wonderful and marvelous he is.”

Check out the full exchange below:

STEPHEN A. SMITH: I’m California, Bill. I’m feeling a little bit better right now. But I have to confess to you that over the last couple of weeks, I threw up about three times watching these damn people working for Trump. If I see another one of these administration officials fawning over Donald Trump, I’m going to lose my damn mind. What happened to just doing your job? If somebody walks in, I don’t care if it’s Pete Hegseth, I don’t care if is Kristi Noem before she ultimately was reassigned. I don’t care if this Markwayne Mullin, who’s the new Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, I don’s care. Anybody but Rubio, because he hasn’t done that. He’s been the adult in the room. The vice president himself. If they went and got the president a cup of coffee they literally are saying, “I just want to applaud your great leadership. He’s such a wonderful, great leader. We are so lucky to have him in office.” I mean, the kiss — excuse my language — the kissing of his a** is so nauseating. And listen, I’m not saying don’t do your job, I am not saying if you believe in this vision don’t be loyal to him, I not saying any of that. But the fawning, they don’t knowm breeds such a flagrant level of distrust because if you fawn over him so much, you’re shoving or throwing objectivity right out the window. And then the chances of us believing that you would ever disagree with him or you would ever speak against him in any way on behalf of the American people is not something we can trust. BILL MAHER: I mean, I don’t… It’s all true, I couldn’t argue with that. I’m just amazed that 10 years on, people are just still that agitated about it. I just, I’m used to this. STEPHEN A. SMITH: Agitated about what? BILL MAHER: What you just said, the fawning, I mean, I was doing bits about this, you know, back before I was wearing glasses. STEPHEN A. SMITH: You were ahead of the curve, but I don’t know if it was this bad. BILL MAHER: I know, but it’s been going on for a very long time. I just can’t, like, he is who he is. I just get constantly endlessly worked up about the same things, which I recognize. I’m not condoning them. I’m just saying, it amazes me that people are going to be like, Donald Trump is getting his a** kissed all the time, like, yeah. LAURA COATES: But if you stop caring — getting agitated —. BILL MAHER: It’s not caring, but that’s the net in the tennis game. It’s not going away. How do we still win the game? STEPHEN A. SMITH: But it’s not that it’s not going away, it’s growing. I mean, it is worse than, I literally mean, if they walked up to him and handed him a cup of coffee, they have to give you a soliloquy about how wonderful and marvelous he is.

Watch above via Real Time.

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