Never-Trump Joe Walsh Reveals ‘Biggest Beef’ With ‘My New F*cking Party’

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Never-Trump former Congressman Joe Walsh revealed his “biggest beef” with “my new f*cking party” — the Democrats — that allows President Donald Trump to beat them even when Americans are with them on the issues.

Walsh split with Trump and ran a primary challenge against him in 2020, and officially became a Democrat last year.

In a new Substack interview, Walsh — who still disagrees with Democrats on many policy issues — said their biggest problem is one of authenticity:

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: What I try to tell my new f*cking party is fight these bastards on the culture wars I come from the right. Fight ’em! Most of America’s with you, especially on the gender issue Democrats gotta stop being afraid

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah, well, that’s exactly right. And thank you because, you know, I’ve talked to this to a few people because, you know the things and I don’t want to name any names, but I’ve been disappointed in what I’ve gotten because, You know, the democratic response is always sh*t like, well you know there’s like 0.1% of people that this even affects.

And I’m like, that is no way to fight this. And don’t call it a distraction. You have to take it by, you have to it head on. Okay. You have say, look, first of all, politicians don’t have sh*t to do. With what is and isn’t allowed to happen in a competition. These are private leagues and local schools and all that. That’s not our f*cking job, okay?

But we don’t need to stick our oars in the water in the same direction as people who are saying sh*t like tranny and biological mail and all this other sh*t and causing hatred for these people.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: Tommy, Tommy, back in my Republican days, we would, in private, we would all laugh at how Democrats were afraid to fight us on the culture issues, on God, gays, guns, genders. We would laugh about it, and that’s why the right pounces. And Democrats shouldn’t see that turf. f*cking fire right back at them. And I think most Americans would be with them.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: I don’t know where you were when this happened, but Joseph Robinette Biden. Got all, people got all kinds of mad at him because he got out ahead of Obama on gay marriage. Yeah. Okay. But I mean, and I took sh*t for this too. Obama was a big disappointment to me when he started saying sh*t like, well, you know, we don’t want to have, you know, he kept making a state’s rights argument for not having a marriage amendment. And I’m like, no, dude, okay, no state’s rights ain’t, isn’t the thing that we want to talk about.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: He was a, Obama was a supremely cautious politician.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah, no, and I get that, you know, um, I understand that.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: But you’re right. Look, Tommy, I think most Americans, and I say this as a right-wing culture war warrior, I mean most Americans are with Democrats on these issues than Republicans.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Go ahead. Except for the sports thing, yeah. Like I said, the sports is irrelevant.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: Well, but Tommy, you got to address it. Like to me, the common sense position is live your life, be who you want to be, no discrimination against you. You can serve in the military, live your lives.

When it comes to sports, athletic competition, we just have to make sure the competition is fair, period. However that’s done, best done.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: And that was such a beautiful, simple way of saying it.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: And by the way, Tommy, when it comes to f*cking bathrooms and locker rooms, we just need to respect the privacy of everybody involved. End of story. That’s it. Democrats are afraid to talk this way.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: No, exactly, you know, and they never, they never like turn it back around, you know, like, uh, you know, if, if you have a trans woman. Presents very Feminine and you’re gonna force that person to go into a men’s room. She’s supposed to feel safe No, I mean, is she safe?

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: No, she’s not safe and just like Tommy the 16 or 17 year old cis gender woman in night school May not feel safe having a transgender woman in the same locker room fine work out a solution to where both The privacy rights of both are met end of story

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah, let everybody feel safe. I actually always thought that locker rooms were kind of a weird thing anyway.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN JOE WALSH: I agree, and when you and I were younger, it wasn’t an issue at all. Part of the problem, Tommy, is my biggest beef with my new f*cking party is they don’t talk like regular people. So many Democrats talk like they’re overly consulted and they’ve got a pollster in their head. Just f*cking tell me what you believe.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Amen. Dude, if I hear one more Democrat say working families, I’m going to sh*t my pants. (Thank you.) Okay. That is not a f*cking thing that people say.