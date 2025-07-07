‘Depraved Lie’: White House Slams Democrats and Media for Blaming Texas Flood Deaths on Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the Democrats and members of the media blaming President Donald Trump for those who died as a result of flooding in Texas over the weekend, arguing that they should be “ashamed” of pushing a “depraved lie” during a Monday afternoon press conference.

As of Monday, at least 90 people had been found dead or were considered missing as a result of the devastating floods. Leavitt kicked off Monday’s press conference by declaring that “everyone here at the White House, including the president of the United States, is praying for the victims’ families and friends during this unimaginable time,” and warning that “the situation on the ground remains dangerous,” before shifting gears.

“Unfortunately, in the wake of this once-in-a-generation natural disaster, we have seen many falsehoods pushed by Democrats such as Senator Chuck Schumer and some members of the media,” said Leavitt. “Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning. Here are the facts. In the lead up to this tragic natural disaster, the National Weather Service did its job. Despite unprecedented rainfall, the National Weather Service executed timely and precise forecasts and warnings.”

She continued:

On July 3rd, the National Weather Service office in Austin, San Antonio, Texas conducted forecast briefings for emergency management in the morning and issued a flood watch in the early afternoon. Flash flood warnings were also issued on the night of July 3, and in the early morning of July 4, giving preliminary lead times of more than three hours before flash flooding conditions occurred. And the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, which delivers forecasts for Austin, San Antonio, and the surrounding areas, had extra staff on duty during the storms, despite claims of the contrary. So to any person who has deliberately lied about these facts surrounding this catastrophic event, you should be deeply ashamed.

“At this time, the administration’s focus will be on giving the victims and their communities the support they deserve during these recovery efforts in this tragic time,” concluded Leavitt. “May God bless the great people of Texas, especially the parents who have lost their children. President Trump loves you, we are praying for you, and he will be traveling to see you later this week.”

Watch above via Fox News.