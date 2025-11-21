Elizabeth Warren Calls Out Media Mogul David Ellison’s Takeover Ambitions On His Own Network

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) directly called out Paramount Skydance chief David Ellison during his own network’s primetime as she pressed her case against his takeover ambitions during a sit-down with late-night host Stephen Colbert on CBS.

The jab came after Colbert noted that Warren had dressed her dog Bailey as him for Halloween. The senator, however, seized on an opening, seconds into the interview, to level criticism at Ellison, whose company acquired Paramount Global in August and with it CBS.

“There’s a reason we picked that costume,” Warren told Colbert. “Bailey and I talked about this, and we don’t think one corporation, or one man named David Ellison, should be able to buy up all the shows and buy up all the sports and buy up all the news, and decide who watches what and who pays what.”

“I’m gonna stay in that fight,” Warren said, drawing applause from the studio audience.

Warren openly challenged the Paramount Skydance merger, which has since triggered sweeping changes at CBS News and arrived just months before The Late Show was cancelled, and previously demanded transparency around the Paramount deal in both a Variety op-ed and a letter to Skydance executives.

The acquisition also comes as Ellison eyes a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, a move that has amplified concerns in Washington about the concentration of media power, particularly from Warren.

Following the senator’s vow to stay in the fight, Colbert offered a quick and humorous on-air clarification.

“I have never met Mr. Ellison,” he said, looking to the camera. “And I’m sure he’s a fine fella.” Then, with a lean back to Warren in a mock whisper: “You’re gonna get me sued. You’re gonna get me sued.”

Watch above via CBS.