Nikki Haley’s Son Calls to Ban ‘Naturalized Citizens’ From Holding Office In Tucker Interview

The son of former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley told Tucker Carlson that he believes “naturalized citizens should not be able to hold public office.”

Nalin Haley appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show on Thursday to discuss his personal views on politics and share with Tucker how he believes young people feel about white nationalist Nick Fuentes after Carlson’s controversial interview with him gained widespread attention and condemnation.

When the topic turned to immigration, Haley told Carlson that during former President Barack Obama’s tenure, immigrants were no longer expected to assimilate.

“Immigrants historically have basically been expected to assimilate. And then around the Obama years was when you started to see a shift of like, ‘No, you don’t need to change. You can be who you are,'” said Haley. “No, you need to assimilate. You have to. Because without it, we lose our identity as a country.”

He continued:

Why would we have people in here who don’t see themselves as one of us? And you have– that’s how you end up with places like Minneapolis with Little Somalia. These people isolate themselves and don’t integrate. You have parts of Miami where people literally don’t speak English at all, which is insane because if I was to move to another country and I was thinking, “where could I go to get a better opportunity? Oh, I know. Somewhere where I don’t speak the freaking language.” Genius, right? But it’s just unbelievable. And there’s so many different aspects to immigration that it’s not just the migration part of it, but a lot of other things that are just out of control.

After Carlson asked Haley to elaborate, the young Haley told the host that “naturalized citizens should not be able to hold public office.”

So naturalized citizens should not be able to hold public office. Growing up here is a big part of understanding the country. We need to stop and limit the amount of foreign students that are coming into our universities. Some of them are spies, by the way, for foreign governments. But it’s also just we should put our kids first. And we should also not allow dual citizenship because that’s the stupidest idea. You’re either American or you’re not. And everyone wants to make it so complicated. That’s the thing that I don’t like about the past generation is they’re always about the rules, the process, and regulation. No, it’s really simple. You’re just America first. People should have their loyalty to America first. And if they can’t do that, then this ain’t the country for you.

Some on the right were quick to praise Haley, the son of President Donald Trump’s former presidential challenger, who later chose to endorse him.

“This kid has more sense than my colleagues in the House and Senate,” wrote Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

“This is correct. Being born and raised as an American is critical to appreciating and understanding our land. It’s common sense,” wrote conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

Others on the right were a tad more critical.

Former congressman George Santos, who recently sat down with Tucker himself, took issue with Haley’s stance on dual citizenship.

“I’m a dual citizen born and raised in America and I disagree to paint all dual citizens with one broad brush,” he wrote. “Agreed on the naturalized and the foreign college students issue.”

MAGA firebrand and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer criticized Haley for his previous criticism of Trump.