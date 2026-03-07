Don Lemon Stuns Bill Maher With Bombshell Claim Trump Assaulted Teen Girl For Biting Penis

Independent media star Don Lemon stunned comedian and pundit Bill Maher by telling him, for the first time, about a newly-released FBI document detailing disturbing allegations that President Donald Trump struck a teen girl after she bit his penis in an assault facilitated by Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch, whose newest memoir “The End of My Life is Killing Me: The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker” releases March 17.

The panel guests were Sen. Adam Schiff, Democratic senator from California; and Don Lemon, award-winning journalist, founder of Lemon Media Network, and host of “The Don Lemon Show” podcast.

During the “Overtime” segment, Maher made the mistake of asking what was in the latest Epstein Files to be posted, and was stunned into silence when Lemon told him:

BILL MAHER: What do you make of the latest batch of Epstein files released by the Ep… Another batch? This is like the McRib. Yeah. I just, it’s always a new batch. DON LEMON: Well, it’s actually reconstituted, right? Because these were files that were in there, and then they took them out. And then they put them back in after they were caught. BILL MAHER: Well, what’s in them? I haven’t seen the new batch. Really? Well, I saw what came out like a week or two ago. I thought it was millions and millions of pages. I thought that was it. DON LEMON: Well, there were a lot of files that were put back in, but the most concerning one is that–. There’s a woman, she was 13 at the time and she’s older now, but she accused Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump of being untoward, specifically accusing Donald Trump of raping her, and then in the file, it says, according to her, something to the effect of “I’m gonna show you how to be a good little girl” because she bit his penis during oral sex. BILL MAHER: (STUNNED SILENCE). DON LEMON: It’s in there, I mean it’s unsubstantiated. ANNABELLE GURWITCH: It’s unsubstantiated, but it’s really shocking.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

