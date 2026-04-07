CNN Anchor Straight-Up Asks Trump Ally ‘Do You Support Making a Whole Civilization Die Tonight?’

CNN anchor John Berman straight-up asked Trump ally Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) “Do you support making a whole civilization die?” after President Donald Trump threatened to do just that.

Trump set off a firestorm on Sunday when he posted a message to Truth Social that read “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The president somehow topped that on Tuesday morning when he wrote a post that said, in part, that “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Berman shopped that threat to Lawler minutes after he made it:

JOHN BERMAM: All right, with us now, Congressman Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York. He is in the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Congressman, thank you for being with us. As you know, the president just posted, quote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”. As a member of the House foreign affairs committee, if there is no deal by eight o’clock tonight, do you support making a whole civilization die? REP. MIKE LAWLER (R-NY): No, I don’t support making a whole civilization die, but certainly the end of this terrorist regime that has been in effect for 47 years. I do support what the administration has done over these past five weeks to decimate their capabilities. When you look at how we got here, the administration gave the Ayatollah 60 days to negotiate over Iran’s nuclear program last summer. They refused, and ultimately the administration took decisive action against three nuclear facilities. Here again, they gave the Ayatollah and the regime the opportunity to negotiate to turn over their 60 percent enriched uranium to stop mass producing their ballistic missiles, to stop financing terrorism around the globe. They chose not to do that. And so finally, we had a president that followed through on the promise to ensure that Iran never got a nuclear weapon. Many of my Democratic colleagues have said for years that Iran could not get a nuclear weapon. But seemingly they weren’t willing to actually do anything to ensure that that was the case Congress president is trying to get this remaining regime to negotiate towards an end of this conflict JOHN BERMAM: I have a series of follow-up questions, Congressman, if I can. REP. MIKE LAWLER (R-NY): The next step is to take action against their oil and civilian infrastructure.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

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