Former Trump Adviser Rips President’s ‘Indefensible’ Comments on Rob Reiner

President Donald Trump’s former senior campaign adviser David Urban condemned the president’s “indefensible” and “saddening” comments about the murder of director Rob Reiner on CNN, Monday.

Responding on CNN’s The Source to Trump’s comments – which were widely condemned, even by the president’s own supporters – Urban said:

First of all, my condolences go out to the Reiner family. It’s a terrible tragedy that they’ve suffered here and the president’s tweets– his Truth Social post is indefensible by anybody. I don’t know how anyone can defend it. I think the president had the opportunity, was given the opportunity this afternoon to clean it up and say something to the effect that, you know, “All those things I disagreed with him, we were political enemies, but you know what happened to him was a tragedy and my sympathy is with his family.” And it just rings so badly, especially in light of what just happened with Charlie Kirk. You know, I thought after Charlie Kirk’s assassination we, as a country, reached a consensus on how we respond to these things on the right and the left. I thought that one of the few good things that came out of Charlie Kirk’s death was that people came together and recognized that the people who were celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death should be condemned. Rob Reiner, in fact, actually praised Erika Kirk’s statement and condemned the shooter there and said, you know, “What happened to Charlie Kirk was horrific.” And so I’ve just been thinking about that and, you know, it’s just saddening because the president does a lot of good things, this administration does lots of good things, but yet these kinds of posts, these kinds of actions by the president detract from all of that. I think the president forgot elections are about addition, one plus one plus one, and as we head into the midterms I’m wondering how many Republicans were added to the voter rolls today. I think none.

Trump received backlash on Monday after he responded to the fatal stabbing of Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner with a Truth Social post suggesting they died from a “crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

The Reiners’ son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested in connection with the killings.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” he wrote. “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Trump continued, “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The president doubled down on his remarks during a Q&A session with reporters, claiming Reiner was “deranged” and “very bad for our country.”

The comments were condemned by many of Trump’s own supporters, including several Fox News contributors.

Watch above via CNN.