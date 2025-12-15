Jake Tapper Says He’s Covering Trump’s Health ‘All the Time’ Now Because He ‘Didn’t Ask as Many Questions as We Should Have’ About Biden

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on Monday that he was covering President Donald Trump’s health “all the time” now to make up for not asking “as many questions as we should have” about former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

During an interview with Tapper on Pod Save America, host and former Obama spokesman Tommy Vietor asked, “How do you think the media is handling, kind of, these growing instances of Trump falling asleep in meetings or maybe seeming like he’s losing a step? Like, when is it a critical mass that it becomes book-worthy?”

“It’s a great question,” replied Tapper:

I mean, we cover it all the time on my show, all the time, and I think that is to a large degree because we saw what happened with Biden, and while we covered it, we didn’t cover it maybe– we didn’t ask as many questions as we should have at the time, and I think it is a legitimate question for any president of any age, but particularly anybody who is like in range of being an octogenarian, right? We cover it all the time. Now, I didn’t write a book about Joe Biden’s missteps. Alex and I wrote a book about an unprecedented event happening, which was Joe Biden having such a horrible performance at a presidential debate where his only job was to convince people he was up to the task of being president for another four years. His performance being so bad that people thought, “Oh my God, should he drop out of the race.'”

He concluded, “In terms of what we cover about Trump, I mean, I literally cover it all the time. Like literally yesterday, I covered that crazy Truth Social rant, when he was mad at the New York Times for covering his agin,g and he called it sedition or treasonous.”

Watch above via Pod Save America.