Here Are the Fox News Stars Horrified by Trump’s Gloating Post About Rob Reiner’s Murder
On Sunday, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were murdered in their home in southern California. And on Monday, President Donald Trump offered the following message about the tragedy in a post on Truth Social:
A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!
Most everyone on social media united to condemn Trump for using the occasion of the Reiners’ deaths to gloat, including the following Fox News personalities.
In a pair of posts on X, Fox contributor and legal analyst Jonathan Turley noted that “there are no such reports” attributing his death “TDS.”
“Equally absent is any sense of restraint in light of this tragedy or any consideration for this grieving family,” continued Turley, who submitted that “Even in our age of rage, there have to be some limits of decency in trolling such tragedies just hours after a family learned that two members have been murdered and a third accused of the crimes.”
Turley’s colleague, former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy, concurred in terser fashion.
“No words. I mean, ‘disgraceful,’ ‘appalling,’ ‘atrocious’ — those are words, but they don’t do it justice,” argued McCarthy in his reaction to Trump’s salvo.
Ubiquitous commentator Kennedy offered a few more words to describe Trump’s behavior, namely “Disgusting, unnecessary and inappropriate.”
And political analyst Guy Benson added “Gross” for good measure.
Chief political analyst Brit Hume, meanwhile, retweeted a post from Robby Starbuck that read:
What happened last night to Rob Reiner and his wife was a savage butchering of 2 human lives. I don’t care what their politics were or how they felt about Trump, no law abiding human deserves this. We should pray for + send condolences to his loved ones and NOT make it political.
Joe Concha, another Fox contributor — and Mediaite alum — deemed Trump’s comments “Completely inappropriate.”
Many more conservatives working elsewhere in the industry were also quick to condemn the president.
