Lindsey Graham Blames Obama and Biden for Australia Mass Shooting: They ‘Have a Lot to Do With This’ 

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blamed a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia on former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Over the weekend, two gunmen opened fire and killed 15 people in Bondi Beach, a suburb of Sydney. Officials said the gunmen were a father and son, Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, who were motivated by the Islamic State to kill Jews. The father was killed at the scene. During the attack, one of the gunmen had his firearm heroically taken away by a bystander, who is also Muslim.

The Akrams had reportedly visited the Philippines, where they received “military-style training,” according to Australian security officials. Naveed Akram allegedly had ties to members of Australia’s pro-Islamic State network, including a spiritual leader and a youth recruiter.

Graham appeared on Monday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News, where the angry senator said Obama and Biden “have a lot to do with this” and declared, “We are in a religious war.”

“We’re fighting radical Islam,” Graham said. “There’s a form of Islam out there that requires the people who practice it to kill all the Jews, to kill us as Christians, and to purify Islam. We’re in a religious war with radical Islam… Gun control is not the answer in fighting ISIS. That doesn’t get you anything but dead. ISIS is a terrorist group that was kicked out by Al Qaeda because they’re too crazy for Al Qaeda!”

Graham then slammed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for recognizing a Palestinian state, and claimed that doing so endangers Jews.

“The prime minister of Israel called the prime minister of Australia and said, ‘If you recognize a Palestinian state after October 7th, you will be giving credibility to the idea that killing Jewish people is a good thing, because you get rewarded,'” he went on. “And [Benjamin Netanyahu] told the prime minister, ‘If you recognize a Palestinian state after October 7th, then you’re gonna put the Jews of Australia in harm’s way.’ And he did it anyway.”

The senator reiterated that trying to implement stricter gun laws, which Australia is seeking after the shooting, is the wrong response. For good measure, he blamed the two immediate predecessors of President Donald Trump:

Gun control’s not the answer. Obama and Biden have a lot to do with this. I blame the terrorists, but Obama allowed ISIS to come about when he withdrew from Iraq. Trump destroyed the caliphate, killed [Qassem] Soleimani and got out of the Iran nuclear deal. And the dumbass Biden, the biggest dumbass on the planet, withdrew from Afghanistan, obliterated our borders, and rejoined the Iran nuclear agreement [sic], making the ayatollah flush with cash.

Biden did not rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement, which was signed during the Obama administration. During his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement.

