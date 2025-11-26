Fox News host Emily Compagno jingled the bells of positivity on Wednesday when she claimed on Fox & Friends that there’s a “high sense of optimism” about affordability in America after she spoke to Santa Claus about it.

The bizarre statement came up as the curvy couch discussed Thanksgiving affordability, a major point of rage in the Donald Trump White House.

After touting the findings of a recent Wells Fargo report that found the cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people has fallen to $80, Fox & Friends co-hosts Campagno, Brian Kilmeade, and Griff Jenkins proclaimed that Thanksgiving is affordable again, despite consumer confidence being at a near-40-year low.

“And the most important thing is that you feel it’s affordable, because consumer confidence is at a 40-year low, dating back to 1987,” Kilmeade said. “And that’s when the market collapsed.”

After playing a clip of Trump laying out the hard numbers, Campagno circled back to the point Kilmeade had raised.

“I appreciate your point, Kilmeade, about what you hear and what you feel,” Campagno said. “Because no amount of statistics that are told to you matter unless you actually feel it at the table and you have your optimism.”

She added: “I spoke with a very important correspondent at our Christmas tree lighting, Santa. And he told me that this year, he feels people have high sense of optimism he hasn’t seen for a long time.”

Read the exchange here:

BRIAN KILMEADE: All right, well when it comes to the No. 1 issue in America right now, part of who solves this problem or works at it effectively is gonna win the midterms, and it’s making America affordable again. And the most important thing is that you feel it’s affordable, because consumer confidence is at a 40-year low, dating back to 1987. And that’s when the market collapsed. Here is the president yesterday. TRUMP: This Thanksgiving, we’re also making incredible strides to make America affordable again. Walmart announced that the cost of their standard Thanksgiving meal is 25% lower than one year ago. That’s a big deal, according to the USDA. The price of Thanksgiving turkey is down 33% from its Biden-era highs. Potatoes are down 13%. Ham is down 15% compared to last. Thanksgiving. We are down to a level we haven’t seen in a long time. GRIFF JENKINS: To his point, it is down. Wells Fargo put out their year-to-year compared to last year. You can see when we show you the wall. Mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, 3% to 4%. The frozen veggies down 15%. Who knew? Dinner rolls, gobble them up — down 22%. EMILY COMPAGNO: And for a family of 10 or a party of 10, these $6 decrease from prior years. People feel this. And the vegetables part I really appreciate because that’s healthy. So the fact that you can offset it with the rolls. I appreciate your point, Kilmeade, about what you hear and what you feel. Because no amount of statistics that are told to you matter unless you actually feel it at the table and you have your optimism. I spoke with a very important correspondent at our Christmas tree lighting, Santa. And he told me that this year he feels people have high sense of optimism he hasn’t seen for a long time. KILMEADE: Right, so we’ll see. The president just basically give me the ball. He got the ball and passed the big, beautiful bill. We will see it this year. A lot of people are going to get more money back in their taxes. That’s going to be effective.

