James Carville ripped into Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other administration officials blasting Democratic lawmakers over a video addressing members of the military.

On Politics War Room, Carville dismissed Hegseth and others in the administration as shameless and “trashy.” The longtime Democratic strategist was especially bothered by Hegseth “lecturing” the lawmakers, all of whom are either veterans of the military or intelligence community. Hegseth is also a veteran.

Carville shared a fantasy of paying to see a “no holds barred” fight between Hegseth and one of the Democrats in the video, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO).

“One of the things I do sometimes is I fantasize about what would happen if such and such met such and such. How much would you pay to see a no holds barred between Pete Hegseth and Jason Crow? You know how long Pete Hegseth would last? Maybe a half a second. Jason was in the 75th Ranger Regiment,” he said.

In the video, the lawmakers urged military members to keep to their oaths and refuse illegal orders. They did not specify illegal orders already given in the video, but warned the military is being pitted against citizens and citing threats to the Constitution within the United States.

Hegseth has already ordered the Navy secretary to review Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-AZ) comments in the video and see if they find “potentially unlawful conduct.” Kelly is a Navy veteran.

“Would Hegseth be drunk or sober in that fight?” Carville’s co-host Al Hunt asked him about the imaginary fight.

“He’d be hungover, is my guess. Either drunk or hungover… If they agree to do this, you know, I think they do it like Bob Hope,” Carville said. “Go do the troops in Korea and see how fast Pete Hegseth can get his stupid a** whipped. These people are just a pack of nothings.”

Crow, who received the Bronze Star, served as an Army Ranger and served three combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Hegseth is also a decorated veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and even Guantanamo Bay.

Carville blasted the administration’s attacks on the Democratic lawmakers and their video, applauding Kelly and others for pushing back. After the video dropped, President Donald Trump called for the lawmakers to be jailed and put on trial for “seditious behavior,” which he warned in another post is “punishable by death.”

“When you’re that trashy, you don’t even know how trashy you are or how trashy you sound,” Carville said about the administration. “That’s what I think. The whole lot of them, they’re just beyond an embarrassment.”

Watch above via Politics War Room.