Fox News Hosts Brutally Torch Ramaswamy, Want Him Out Of The GOP Primary

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has clearly worn out his welcome on the GOP primary debate stage as far as the co-hosts of Fox News’s Outnumbered are concerned. Both Dagen McDowell and Emily Compagno pulled no punches in making clear they have had enough with Ramaswamy’s tone and style after last night’s debate, which saw the former entrepreneur repeatedly insult Nikki Haley.

“If I could just give some sort of general thoughts about last night, you know, for candidates who continue saying that Americans deserve better as we discuss policy issues, it’s frankly disappointing and unpalatable that we keep being subjected to what I see is has become behavior as a court jester. And when Vivek talked about, you know, wisdom versus experience, is it hubris where he thinks the wisdom is himself, like there has to be a line drawn?” Compagno began, adding:

I just think that the behavior is unbecoming of anyone who thinks they should sit in the Oval Office. And given the fact of how many years we’ve been subjected to unruly behavior, behavior, that’s disheartening, disappointing, exhausting. And over and over again, that just underscores that that just feeds into it. That does not give us a refreshing change of events. And the sooner that he steps out, then the sooner that we can get down to actually contrasting. Respectfully, I think the neocon label is one that people want Nikki Haley to have, but I think she’s far different than that. And I think the two candidates up there whose policies should really be contrasted against each other compared to a nuanced, thoughtful degree. And think about the messenger and the package and the experience is Nikki Haley and DeSantis and everything else is just noise. And the sooner they realize that, the better for all of us Americans who are trying so hard, so thoughtfully to make real decisions.

“And those two are at center stage where the polls have them. You know, Dagen the first stop on our journey to the GOP nomination, though, is Iowa. It’s coming up less than 40 days. I’ve been to the Iowa caucuses. You give a speech on behalf of your candidate. It is a long, arduous process so the polls in some ways can be meaningless. You have DeSantis saying, I have 30,000 pledge voters. I know the Trump team says they have a lot as well. Boots on the ground, work in Iowa really does pay off,” followed up co-host Kayleigh McEnany who was leading the discussion.

“It does. Ron DeSantis has a bit of a leg up in Iowa,” McDowell agreed, adding:

But the bigger picture nationally, the Monmouth poll, from Monmouth University, that came out just yesterday when asked an open ended question to Republican voters, who do you want to see as the GOP nominee for president, more than half said President Donald Trump, 53%. A year ago, it was half that. It was 26%. And in a breakdown of the candidates, everybody talks about Nikki Haley is taking off. Not really. Nikki Haley still in third. She’s at 12% and that is up from September. 7%. But Ron DeSantis is still six points ahead of her at 18%. Donald Trump is 40 points ahead of Ron DeSantis at 58 and 46 points ahead of Nikki Haley. How did they close that gap? A miracle from on high, perhaps. And Vivek Ramaswamy, I think we always talk about all comers are welcome in the Republican Party, great, diverse field. The first debate in August, you watched them and said, okay, well, give this guy a shot. He’s like your sister’s new boyfriend. You’re excited. He’s coming over for Thanksgiving. He’s rich. He worked. He’s an entrepreneur. He’s going to bring some really interesting, expensive food. And by and by, you’re coming up on New Year’s Eve and you’re trying to concoct what kind of illness you’re going to have just so you don’t have to get away. Yeah, well, that’s where we are with him.

After a laugh, McEnany agreed, “Good analogy.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.