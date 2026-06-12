Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Casts Doubt on Trump’s Supposed New Deal With Iran: ‘Too Vague for Me to Even Comment On’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade cast fresh doubt on President Donald Trump’s new peace deal on Friday, calling it “too vague for me to even comment on.”

Kilmeade spoke out after Fox reporter Max Gorden laid out some possible details of the “memorandum of understanding,” including lifting sanctions, withdrawing troops, and releasing frozen Iranian funds.

When asked by his Fox & Friends co-host, Lawrence Jones, what he made of the deal, Kilmeade replied, “It’s too vague for me to even comment on it.”

He added:

And it looks like the reason why the president is so confident is, because as soon as he went back to war and hopped on our show yesterday and said, ‘Look, I’m going to bomb them even worse today,’ meaning yesterday. It looks like outside the UAE, every Arab world leader called him and said, “Look, we can talk to Iran,” and by the way, we know for a fact they have been double-dealing a little bit, talking to Iran on the sly — we pick up all of it — and they said, “we don’t want you to go back to war. We will talk to them, we will get them in line, we’ll get the strait opened.” And that’s why the president said, “OK, six, seven, eight of you, including Pakistan, are gonna go work with Iran. You say you’re gonna deliver this?” And for the most part, Iran has not walked away from this. They say they have not agreed on everything. You know what they normally say, “We don’t know what you are talking about, we have a different idea, we never said that,” and that’s what’s been maddening following this. They have so many different leaders, we don’t know who’s actually in charge.

In conclusion, Kilmeade said that Trump “will end up pretty frustrated when he finds out, and we learn they don’t live up to anything they agreed to, and we could be back to kinetic action.”

And that is exactly what Trump seemed to be a little over an hour later, when he called Iran’s leadership “very dishonorable people to deal with.”

The president posted on Truth Social: “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!”

Watch above via Fox News.

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