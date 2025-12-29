Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Says There’s ‘No Way’ a YouTuber Uncovered More Than $100 Million of Fraud in Minnesota ‘On His Own’

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov expressed skepticism over a single YouTuber managing to uncover more than “$100 million worth of fraud on his own” in Minnesota, Monday.

“It’s going to get incredibly complicated for him,” said Tarlov on The Five about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) during a discussion about the massive amounts of fraud recently uncovered in Walz’s state. “Obviously, he’s been considering 2028. I think that that will be more difficult when something like this has gone on in your state while you were in office, even if you were not personally involved in.”

Reacting to YouTuber Nick Shirley’s recent viral video, which alleged that several Minnesota child care centers were empty and being used to fraudulently funnel $110 million from the state, Tarlov said:

Nick Shirley’s reporting, there’s no way that this kid walking around uncovered $100 million worth of fraud on his own. There have been tons of people working behind the scenes quietly, including independent local journalists that have been exposing this. I don’t know about the veracity of every single thing that he’s gone and seen – that’s being debated online – but obviously there’s a huge problem here. It does Democrats no favors to get partisan about this and to dig in and say, “Oh it absolutely couldn’t be happening because it’s my team that this happened to.” That argument that it has not been covered is ludicrous. People don’t want to just do simple Google searches. The biggest story about this came from the New York Times and it made liberals look terrible […] It wasn’t published in a far-right publication, it was published in the Times.

After his video on the child care centers went viral last week, Shirley called for Walz to be held accountable for widespread fraud in his state.

“Tim Walz and the fraudsters aren’t escaping this one. In one day my crew and I uncovered over $110,000,000 in fraud, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” wrote Shirley. “We the people simply work too hard and pay too much in taxes to allow this to happen, they must be held accountable.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) also demanded answers over the video, writing, “4 million dollars of hard earned tax dollars going to and an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, @tim_walz?”

