Trump Drops All-Time Whopper About Israeli Hostages: ‘None Were Released in the Biden Administration’

President Donald Trump falsely took credit for all Israeli hostages being released, even though more than 100 were freed during the presidency of Joe Biden.

During the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, Hamas launched an attack from Gaza and killed 1,200 Israelis and abducted 255 others. More than 160 hostages returned to Israel alive, as well as the remains of those who died in captivity, with one exception.

Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and took questions from reporters, including one about the president’s plans for Gaza, which in February he vowed to turn into a “Riviera.”

Trump dodged the question, stating, “We have about five major subjects that we’re discussing, and Gaza will be one of those subjects.” Asked if the remains of the last hostage will be returned, the president side-stepped the question and bragged about securing the release of all hostages.

“Every hostage, just about, that’s been released was released because of me, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, my whole team, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth,” Trump replied. “They were all released because of us. None were released in the Biden administration. None. They were all released because of us.”

He later added, “Out of all of these people – and I’m not just talking about the final 20. Look at all of the people.”

Trump then asked Netanyahu for the total number of hostages.

“Two fifty-five,” he replied.

“Think of that,” Trump responded. “And we got them all.”

During their joint press appearance, Trump praised Netanyahu amid reports that he has grown frustrated with his Israeli counterpart.

“I don’t think it can be better,” Trump said of their relationship. “We just won a big war together.”

Previously, Axios reported that members of the Trump administration believed that Netanyahu was “slow-walking the peace process” and that the prime minister “will resume war with Hamas.”

After their appearance, CNN’s Brianna Keilar noted that “more than 100” hostages were released in 2023 during the Biden administration.

“That is just very easily, verifiably false,” Keilar said of Trump’s claim.

