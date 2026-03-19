MS NOW Host Lawrence O’Donnell Bashes Trump With Comical List of Things He’s Afraid Of: ‘Most Cowardly Human Being Ever!’

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell mocked President Donald Trump with a comical list of things he says Trump is afraid of in a rant dubbing him “the most cowardly human being ever to have the title of president of the United States.”

Trump was asked Tuesday about Iran’s warning that “if you put boots on the ground in Iran, it will be another Vietnam.”

He replied, “I’m really not afraid of anything.”

On Tuesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell ridiculed Trump over the quote with a litany that included bashing the president for his failure to serve in the Vietnam war:

O’DONNELL: He actually said he’s not afraid of anything. Those are his exact words. Not afraid of anything.

The man who has spent years afraid of the Epstein files and is still blocking the full release of the complete Epstein files.

The man who wears silly hats because he’s afraid his hair might be blown out of place.

The man who’s afraid of letting anyone see his natural skin color.

Or his college transcript or his SAT scores.

The man who’s afraid of falling down the steps of Air Force One.

And the man who was very, very afraid of being drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam war. That man today said he’s not afraid of anything.

And it could not be more perfect that the question that provoked Donald Trump to tell the lie, that he’s not afraid of anything, including included a reference to Vietnam.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: The Iranian regime has told Sky News, if you put boots on the ground in Iran, it will be another Vietnam. Are you afraid of that?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I’m not afraid of — I’m really not afraid of anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O’DONNELL: Iran’s deputy foreign minister was asked by Sky News today what would happen if U.S. troops invaded Iran, and he said, quote, just read what happened in Vietnam.

Donald Trump was so afraid of being drafted and sent to Vietnam in 1968 that he got a note from a doctor saying that his feet just couldn’t take it. Those same feet that have covered miles and miles and miles of golf courses and continue to just couldn’t take it. And in those days, rich kids like Donald Trump had an easy time escaping the draft with notes from doctors. But as the American quagmire in Vietnam deepened, as the death toll increased, the war dragged on into the 1970s, the rules of the draft became stricter and the army became harder to avoid.

But Donald Trump was already safe. He’d already skipped the draft. His boots were never going to hit the ground in Vietnam.

Donald Trump wasn’t the only guy his age who was terrified of going to Vietnam. Most young American men subject to the draft, were afraid of going to Vietnam and did everything they could to avoid it.

But now, Donald Trump, the most cowardly human being ever to have the title of president of the United States, says, I’m really not afraid of anything. He’s lying, of course, as he is. In response to almost every question he is asked.