Gavin Newsom Savages Trump On CNN From World Conference — Says He’s Reminding Leaders ‘Trump is Temporary!’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) told CNN anchor Kasie Hunt that world leaders at the Munich Security Conference see the U.S. as a “wrecking ball,” and that he’s reminding them that President Donald Trump will be gone before long.

Newsom and fellow 2028 buzzer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are among the attendees at the conference, during which Trump has been a major topic of conversation.

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Arena, Hunt interviewed Newsom on the ground and got an earful about Trump:

HUNT: You’re here in Munich. A number of other Democrats as well want to be in this international conversation. But why are you here tonight? GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, I’m here in many respects to remind everyone that Trump is temporary. He’ll be gone in a matter of years. States like California are permanent. We’re reliable, stable partners. Had a chance just a moment ago to be on a panel talking about climate policy. We saw what Trump just did with the endangerment finding, completely rolling back progress of the last half century, wants to recreate the 19th Century. And we want to transform our economy. We want to dominate in the next great global economy, low carbon, green growth. And I’m reminding world leaders of that. HUNT: Do the leaders you’ve spoken to here still think that America is the leader of the free world? NEWSOM: No. They see us as a wrecking ball. They see us as unreliable. And — and a lot of them think irrevocable, they don’t think we’ll ever come back to our original form. I’m not as convinced of that. Whatever happens, we can undo, we can shape-shift (ph), we can fix it. And while trust is difficult to re-establish, there’s too much at stake in a multinational — from a multi-international perspective that we have a lot of work to do once Trump’s done. And I think it can — it’s not going to be undone permanently, from my perspective.

Watch above via CNN’s The Arena.

