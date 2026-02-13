Thomas Massie Posts Grim Tweet Saying He’s ‘Not Suicidal’ Amid Trump-Epstein Files Fracas

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) posted a tweet with a grim message Friday, noting that he was “not suicidal” in response to a commenter worried he could potentially face threats or other repercussions for his work on the disclosure of the Epstein Files.

After mounting pressure — including from Massie and other Republicans — President Donald Trump signed a law last November to release the files related to deceased child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, with a deadline of Friday, Dec. 19. The law, sponsored by Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), required a wide release of millions of documents, photos, videos, and other files, with redactions limited to victims’ names and other identifying information.

The Department of Justice missed that deadline, and since then, there have been additional releases of files that have revealed powerful politicians, business leaders, and other influential people who were in communication with Epstein, millions of mentions of Trump, and controversial failures to redact victims’ names.

In a recent release, the files also included nude images of victims that the DOJ had failed to redact. All the while, critics argue that the DOJ has failed to disclose documents that are required to be released by law and redacted information that should not be concealed, including names and other details about the men who allegedly participated in Epstein’s child sex trafficking and abuse.

Both Massie and Khanna have continued to be very vocal in agitating for continued disclosures of the Epstein Files, removal of what they say are improper redactions, and justice for the victims. During a tense and even at times explosive Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, Massie berated Attorney General Pam Bondi for the DOJ’s “massive failure” to comply with the law mandating the release of the files, saying she was responsible for her part in the “cover up” and the unauthorized release of victims’ names was “literally the worst thing you could do to the survivors.”

Friday afternoon, Massie shared two screenshots of tweets from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and commentator Greg Price criticizing him for his vote on the SAVE Act, along with a long discussion about the actual reasons for his vote and accusations that Ingraham and Price had “played along as happy tools of the swamp,” willingly helping mislead the public.

Can you, the people, “vote your way out of this?” Honestly, not if you get your news from these folks. The swamp has tricks for deceiving the public, and most even work on congressmen. Here’s an example of how Laura and Greg played along as happy tools of the swamp. Please ask… pic.twitter.com/lHBLPDTyhz — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 13, 2026

Massie’s tweet quickly collected a lot of responses, mostly positive and supportive, and including numerous mentions of his work on the Epstein Files.

“Honestly i’m surprised af they haven’t kicked you out yet,” wrote one follower to Massie. “You need to keep reminding the public each and every single day that you are not suicidal and are a great swimmer.”

Honestly i’m surprised af they haven’t kicked you out yet. You need to keep reminding the public each and every single day that you are not suicidal and are a great swimmer. — Daydreamer ☀️ (@HasanKhxnx) February 13, 2026

“I am not suicidal,” wrote Masse in response. “I eat healthy food. The brakes on my car and truck are in good shape. I practice good trigger discipline and never point a gun at anyone, including myself. There are no deep pools of water on my farm and I’m a pretty good swimmer.”

I am not suicidal. I eat healthy food. The brakes on my car and truck are in good shape. I practice good trigger discipline and never point a gun at anyone, including myself. There are no deep pools of water on my farm and I’m a pretty good swimmer. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 13, 2026

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a formerly staunch ally of the president who soured on him over the Epstein brouhaha and other issues, has defended Massie against criticism from Trump and his allies in the past. Greene replied to Massie’s tweet that he wasn’t suicidal.

“These are not the type of public statements that any of us should have to make,” she wrote. “But I’ll back this up as his friend.

Thomas is one of the happiest people I know. He loves his kids and grandkids. He loves his wife. He loves his life. And he loves our country and Kentucky.”

These are not the type of public statements that any of us should have to make.

But I’ll back this up as his friend.

Thomas is one of the happiest people I know. He loves his kids and grandkids. He loves his wife. He loves his life.

And he loves our country and Kentucky. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 13, 2026

“Amen to all of this!” Massie wrote back to Greene. “Life is good here on the farm during my downtime and I feel rewarded by the fight for justice when I am in DC.”

Amen to all of this! Life is good here on the farm during my downtime and I feel rewarded by the fight for justice when I am in DC. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 14, 2026

In a later tweet, Massie had a message for Americans seeing the Epstein Files as they were finally posted, urging them to thank Khanna, Greene, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“And don’t forget those who vehemently tried, and are still trying, to keep you from knowing what’s in them,” he warned.

If you’re viewing Epstein files, you can thank @RepRoKhanna , @FmrRepMTG , @RepNancyMace , and @RepBoebert . And don’t forget those who vehemently tried, and are still trying, to keep you from knowing what’s in them. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 13, 2026

