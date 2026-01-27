‘As Bad as They Get!’ Trump Unleashes on ABC Reporter for Roaring Crowd

President Donald Trump dismissed a question from a reporter about federal agents shooting and killing an American citizen in Minneapolis on Tuesday, instead roasting the reporter in front of an excited crowd in Iowa.

Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday while in Iowa. While surrounded by supporters and talking up the economy, Trump took a question from ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott. She began to ask about federal agents shooting and killing 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Massachusetts and lingering questions about the shooting, but Trump cut her off to diss her network.

“You talked a lot about Minnesota. Some of your own administration officials have labeled Alex Pretti —” Scott began before Trump jumped in.

“By the way, this is ABC fake news, this one. She hasn’t asked me a good question in years. I think a nice woman, but I don’t really like her too much,” he said, waving away the question while getting some cheers from the crowd.

The president went on to call the shooting a “very unfortunate incident,” and said he did not “like” the fact that Pretti was armed. A number of conservative Second Amendment activists have come to Pretti’s defense, arguing his being armed did not along constitute him being a threat.

The shooting has led to tense protests in Minneapolis, already rocked by debate about ICE and Border Patrol’s deployment in the city. Protests kicked off earlier this month after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good. ICE officials maintain the agent acted in self defense and that Good used her vehicle as a weapon, while local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected that narrative. The city of Minneapolis is currently suing the administration over ICE’s presence.

Both Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) have demanded federal immigration authorities leave their state.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!