House Dem Channels Jimmy Kimmel: Let’s Call Them the ‘Trump-Epstein Files’

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) joined MS NOW’s Deadline: White House on Monday and urged the show’s viewers to start calling the Epstein files the “Trump-Epstein files” — parroting a joke from Jimmy Kimmel last week.

Guest host Alicia Menendez introduced Goldman after playing a clip of him and Attorney General Pam Bondi sparring during a hearing last week over redactions in emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman of New York joins us now. He is a member of the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. Congressman, thank you for taking the time to be with us. That email you referenced—has it been unredacted yet?” Menendez began.

“No, it has not, and there will be more to come. And the importance of it is far greater in my mind than simply what is in there. It is clearly not permitted to be redacted under any privilege, and the fact that it is redacted from public view but allowed for members to see, when it relates to statements that Donald Trump made, makes it very, very clear that it is a part of a cover-up,” Goldman claimed in reply, adding:

And that’s why the two and a half to three million documents that are being withheld without any explanation are so important to be uncovered and to be handed over to Congress and for the American people to see—because we have evidence that they are covering up for Donald Trump. So that’s what we can actually see, what members of Congress can unveil by going over there. Imagine what we can’t see in those two and a half to three million files. And you know, if Trump wants to put his name on everything as he does, then let’s start calling this the Trump-Epstein files.

Kimmel joked on his late-night show last Wednesday night, “All he [Trump] wants is awards and for everything to be named after him. The Kennedy Center, Dulles airport, Penn Station – I mean, if that’s the way to keep him happy, I have another suggestion for something we could name after him. And it’s big, and I’ll think he’ll like it, because it’s something that everyone is talking about. It’s something that he actually, unlike most everything else he wants named after him, deserves to be a part of — with your cooperation and the cooperation of others, will heretofore be known as the Trump-Epstein files.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

