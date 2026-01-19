Karl Rove Warns That Texas Is Turning Against GOP as Hispanic Support for Trump Craters

Legendary GOP operative Karl Rove warned that Texans are turning against the GOP as Hispanic support for President Donald Trump craters during a recent appearance on Fox News.

During a Saturday afternoon appearance on The Journal Editorial Report, host Gerry Baker first asked Rove about Trump’s unpopularity on the issue of immigration, which caused Rove to note that the administration’s numbers had “actually began declining well before the incident last week in Minneapolis,” a reference to the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

The longtime strategist argued that Americans tend to be “forgiving” of illegal immigrants who have “kept their nose clean and are contributing to the economy,” and that Trump had fumbled the ball by not traveling to south Texas to celebrate his success at securing the border.

“These ICE tactics seem to make-, have particular concerns, understandably, for Hispanic voters. Hispanic voters, again, source of tremendous strength for Trump in the election 2024. You know the numbers he got, what, over 40% of the Hispanic vote? He’s now registering way, way below that in approval ratings among Hispanics. How much of a problem is that for the GOP?” followed up Baker.

“Big, because this is a variable group whose movement into the Republican column in 2024 helped elect Donald Trump to a second term and helped Republicans hold the Senate and the House. But no, it’s a problem. And you know, we’re going to see it here in Texas. You can just see the support for Republicans in Texas diminishing, despite the fact that initially there was enormous support for the action in securing the border,” answered Rove. “These were communities that were being hard hit. Their hospitals, their food kitchens, their community safety, all of these things were being adversely affected by this vast flood of illegals coming across the border, and the fact that the president stopped it and stopped it without a new law-, all we had was a new president, but he got it done.

Watch above via Fox News.