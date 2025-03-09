‘I Think We Just Experienced a Minor Earthquake’: Watch Fox News Get Shaken Up By LA Tremors During Live Report

A Fox News reporter on Sunday afternoon was interrupted during a live report by an earthquake that rattled the Los Angeles area — and continued with her reporting as it happened.

The tremor occurred as network LA correspondent Christina Coleman updated Fox News viewers about an American college student who is currently missing in the Dominican Republic.

As Coleman offered information about 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, she reported feeling shaking.

“Kidnapping there is widespread, and US citizens have been victims,” Coleman was saying when a slight disturbance was noticeable.

Still speaking in voiceover, Coleman paused before saying, “I’m sorry, I think we just experienced a minor earthquake here as I was reading the script.”

She then continued with the news, saying, “But yes, university officials are in contact with their family as well as authorities in Virginia as they offer their full support and efforts to find this woman and bring her home safely, Jon.”

Network anchor Jon Scott congratulated Coleman for keeping her composure.

Scott said, “Christina, you once had a bear wander through your live shot, and now you have got an earthquake in your live shot. You are a true professional. Good for you.”

A cluster of earthquakes were reported by the USGS in far western Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon with a magnitude 4.1 hitting at 3:03 p.m. ET – just as Coleman was on the air.

The quake hit Malibu eight miles south of Thousand Oaks, along with other smaller tremors near Malibu.

No damage was immediately reported from any of Sunday’s minor quakes. The area affected is still recovering from wildfires in January that ravaged much of western LA County and left more than two dozen people dead.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.