‘How SICK Is That!?’ Jamie Raskin EXPLODES on Pam Bondi Over ‘Epstein Cover-Up’ and More in Scorching Opening Statement

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) went absolutely nuts on Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday morning, blasting her for “ignoring” victims of Jeffrey Epstein and leading a “massive Epstein cover-up” that he said is the biggest failure in Justice Department history.

His blistering remarks were made in an opening statement before Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

Raskin accused Bondi of intentionally dragging her feet when it comes to releasing Epstein-related files, saying she has only published about half of the millions documents she is required to share with the public. And he said the files she did release have been woefully inadequate.

“You redacted the names of abusers, enablers accomplices, and co-conspirators, apparently to spare them embarrassment and disgrace, which is the exact opposite of what the law ordered you to do,” Raskin said.

He added a moment later, “This performance screams cover-up.”

Raskin said Bondi’s performance in her first year as attorney general has failed “hundreds” of Epstein victims. He then said her terrible performance on all-things related to Epstein has bled into her other work, claiming she has failed when it comes to holding ICE and Border Patrol responsible for the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month. Here’s an excerpt from his scathing monologue, in which he ripped Bondi for being a pawn of President Donald Trump:

You even launched a criminal investigation into Renee good grieving widow. How sick is that? But it’s even worse. You’ve turned the people’s Department of Justice into Trump’s instrument of revenge. Trump orders up prosecutions like pizza, and you deliver every time. He tells you to go after James Comey. Letitia James, Lisa Cook and Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve board and members of congress like Adam Schiff, Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, Chrissy Houlahan, Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio and Maggie Goodlander, to name a few. And you snap to it. You replace real prosecutors with counterfeit stooges who robotically do the president’s bidding. Nothing in American history comes close to this complete corruption of the justice function and contamination of federal law enforcement.

Raskin’s fuming rant comes a few weeks after the Justice Department released 3.5 million documents as part of the latest batch of Epstein files. That batch included an FBI document showing Trump thanked Florida cops and told them to “focus” on “evil” Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2006, among many other files.

Watch Raskin above via CNN.

