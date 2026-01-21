James Comer Says ‘Nobody on Our Side Is Defending Pam Bondi’ as Democrat Pushes for Her to Be Held in Contempt Over Epstein Files

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) declared “nobody” on his “side” is “defending” Attorney General Pam Bondi as a Democrat lawmaker pushed for her to be held in contempt.

On Wednesday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) asked Comer directly why Bondi hasn’t been held in contempt over the release of files related to the case of late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. After a congressional vote to release the files, the administration has dropped thousands of documents, but they did not fully release everything by a set deadline in December.

“Chairman, the attorney general, Pam Bondi, has violated the subpoena issued by this committee. We should be holding her in contempt to remain fair and to remain transparent,” Ansari told Comer.

Comer argued Bondi has “complied” by releasing documents, and said he expects more to come.

“In the beginning, you all complained the document dump didn’t have enough redactions and the second document dump had too many redactions. So we’re they’re trying to get this and I believe that we will get those documents very soon. I have been assured we’re going to get those documents very soon,” Comer insisted.

“I hear you, but with all due respect, given everything that she herself stated in February of last year, her own statements in front of the entirety of the American public saying, we have the documents. They are ready to go. The sub the subpoena from this committee was issued in July,” Ansari shot back.

“And nobody on our side is defending Pam Bondi. I can assure you, she is complying with — they have turned documents over. They have turned documents over and every time they do, you all complain about too many redactions, not enough redactions,” Comer said.

Ansari argued Bondi “should be held in contempt.”

“That is unacceptable,” she said as her time expired. “It has been six months, and there’s been nothing produced.”

Watch above via CSPAN.