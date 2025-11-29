Former DC Metro cop Michael Fanone — who suffered a heart attack after being assaulted by Trump fans during the Capitol riot — blasted President Donald Trump and predicted he will end up fleeing the country in his new luxury jet.

In a new Substack interview, Fanone talked about his break with CNN, his book “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul“and the aftermath of the Trump-inspired riot.

During one exchange, Fanone said Democrats will retake the House in 2026, and Trump will go on the run at the end of his term:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: What do you think’s gonna happen?

MICHAEL FANONE: I mean I think that you know when it unfortunately I think things are gonna get a whole hell of a lot worse before they get any better. You know, I think that you know my experience as a law enforcement officer.

People are they’re most dangerous when they’re cornered and they have nothing left to lose. And I I kind of see Donald Trump as you know, this is a a person who’s you know, up there in years who is cornered.

And you know, his– the likelihood if there are free and fair elections in 2026 of Donald Trump not being impeached, or at least, you know, investigated and having his ad administration investigated into oblivion are slim to none.

And so I I think he’s starting to feel the pressure. And I think you’re starting to see him lash out in ways that you know are are incredibly dangerous.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah.

MICHAEL FANONE: And I think that that’s only going to it’s it’s only gonna get worse from here. You know, I I’m of the belief that Donald Trump ran for president for two reasons.

One of them was he wanted to enrich himself. And we’ve seen that now with, you know, with his purported you know, wealth from these crypto schemes, and that he’s now some worth in somewhere in excess of 800 billion dollars, which was insane. You know, absolutely insane.

And and I think that that was his prime his real motivation. Obviously staying out of prison was a a huge motivation.

But I think that the the the other part to that, the darker part was that, you know, he talked about the retribution tour. You know, he sold it to his supporters as his retribution against, you know, his political opponents, you know, anyone that stood in opposition to to his administration.

But I really think that you know, in in kind of the same vein as the way he went about pardoning people, like, oh, I’m just pardon everybody. Like I don’t want to hear it case by case. Just pardon everybody.

It’s his war on America is just I just wanted I want to, you know, go scorched earth against all Americans for not reelecting me in 2020.

And and this is his retribution tour against America. And we see that in all the you know Trump supporters who are now being adversely impacted by his administration’s policies.

Whether it’s through, you know, immigration, whether it’s, you know, farmers who are being impacted, tariffs, taxes.

I mean, there’s just this laundry list of things that, you know, AC you know, ACA subsidies, you know, the the people losing access to Medicare and Medicaid, rural medical facilities, losing all of their government funding and having to shut down.

All of these things really target MAGA. You know, the the the core base supporters for Donald Trump.

So he doesn’t give a shit who he destroys as long as he stays out of jail, he gets his retribution, and he makes, you know, billions of dollars off of crypto.

And you know, I I foresee a you know, he’ll be hopping on that Qatari jet to Saudi Arabia and living out the remainder of his days.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah.

MICHAEL FANONE: In some guest house of you know, the Saudi prince.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: So you think he’s gonna flee the jurisdiction, is that your–.

So do you think that Trump could end up in jail? I mean he’s got this immunity.

MICHAEL FANONE: I I mean listen, like he does. It would be a daunting task. But I mean, technically the Supreme Court said that he had immunity from official acts.

I think there’s a whole host of things that you could say were not official acts that Donald Trump committed, to include, I believe, you know, inciting an insurrection, and and going about and defrauding, really defrauding the American people by, you know, selling them on these lies.