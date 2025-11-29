Rosie O’Donnell Blitzes Trump: He And Epstein ‘Glorify Sexualization And Rape Of Children’

Comic and longtime Trump Hollywood nemesis Rosie O’Donnell went off on President Donald Trump over the Epstein Files, claiming he and deceased former pal Jeffrey Epstein “glorify the sexualization and rape of children.”

Trump and O’Donnell have been locked in a long-running feud for over a decade, and O’Donnell continued her relentless assault this week on Friday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show.

When host Jim Acosta brought up the recently-released email trove and Trump’s cryptic birthday letter (which he denies having written) O’Donnell extrapolated Trump’s “guilt” from those context clues:

JIM ACOSTA: And did you see all those Republicans voting against Donald Trump to release the Epstein files? We’re still waiting, by the way. We’re still waiting. The law was passed, still waiting for the.

ROSIE O’DONNELL: Yeah, where is was there a news brief? ‘Cause I haven’t heard it’s been released.

JIM ACOSTA: They have not been released. No breaking news on that. But.

It is pretty remarkable that I guess there’s the potential that this stuff is going to come out. This these secrets, this wonderful secret, as he called it with Jeffrey Epstein.

ROSIE O’DONNELL: We know what the– we know what the wonderful secret is, and we know crazy sick men like Epstein and like him, who glorify the sexualization and the rape of children.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah.

ROSIE O’DONNELL: That’s what Epstein Island was all about. Why would he need a thousand FBI agents spending over a million dollars deleting his name and the stories about him from the Epstein files, which even redacted are still gonna be enough to bring him down?

Because we know he redacted all of the stuff that makes him guilty, Jim.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah.

ROSIE O’DONNELL: The guilty man is how is is exactly how he’s acting. This is not an innocent man, (INAUDIBLE) all the proof.

JIM ACOSTA: There’s the we’re showing this email right here and I I still I’m st my jaw still drops every time I look at this email. It’s the one from Epstein.

ROSIE O’DONNELL: I can’t read it –. What does it say?

JIM ACOSTA: Well it’s from April of twenty eleven and this is one where Epstein says to Ghislaine Maxwell that “Trump is the dog that hasn’t barked.”.

I’m sure you saw this one.

ROSIE O’DONNELL: Yes, yes.

JIM ACOSTA: And that “victim redacted spent hours at my house with him. He has never been once mentioned in this.”

I mean, this is back in twenty eleven. This is not when he was running for president. None of that stuff. And it’s this is coming back to to bite him. I it’s coming back. The dog is barking.

ROSIE O’DONNELL: Well, I don’t understand why all of these men think that the children they abuse will not grow up to be adults who will speak and tell on them.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah.