Former DC Metro cop Michael Fanone ripped CNN and star analyst Scott Jennings, saying that he “does not deserve a platform” because he believes Jennings frequently lies in defense of President Donald Trump.

In a new Substack interview, Fanone — who suffered a heart attack after being assaulted by Trump fans during the Capitol riot — talked about his time at CNN, which ended in a rift when he tried to promote his book “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul.”

Fanone blasted CNN and said even though he loves Abby Phillip, he’s not a fan of the whole Jennings aspect of it:

MICHAEL FANONE: They’re not debating from, you know, they’re not operating off the same set of facts. And it’s to me, it just seems as though it’s like, it’s the same reason I tell people all the time, like, I don’t have any interest in debating MAGA.

I’m not going to sit here and debate with you about you know, whether it’s inhumane or unconstitutional to go in and and rip people away from their families and deport them with no due process.

Like that’s not a debate for me. It’s not a debate for me to tell you about my experience on January 6th. I couldn’t care less about convincing you.

The only thing that I want to do is defeat you! I I want to remove you and your extremist ideology from our our political discourse in this country because I find it to be unhealthy.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: …So there is I th I feel like isn’t there some utility? Basically that show is Scott Jennings getting his a** kicked up and down the block every night. Is there no utility to that, do you think? To expose the you know, I mean she’ll just flat out say, you know, you’re you’re wrong.

I mean, she won’t call she called him a– she said he lied on Twitter. She won’t say she won’t call him a liar to his face that I’ve seen. But she’ll s you know–

MICHAEL FANONE: But that’s the problem. If she was to go on that show and say, what you’re saying right now, Scott Jennings or whatever is a lie. But she does it on other in in other venues.

And the other thing she’s doing is she’s elevated Scott Jennings’ platform to a position now where he has this you know tremendous podcast and he’s become a darling of the right–.

Like the people like that do not deserve a platform. Scott Jennings does not deserve a platform! Like he’s you know, it’s it’s easy for people like us that you know that have been in this space and that understand these issues the way that we do and are tuned in and tapped in in an unhealthy, to an unhealthy degree.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah.

MICHAEL FANONE: To understand that this is an opportunist, this is a person who, you know, in the not so distant past had some relatively moderate views on different things and now almost on a daily basis contradicts Scott Jennings of four or five years ago, but does it full throated and you know, with this sole purpose of gaining this you know, this status and elevated platform that, you know, at this point in this in the country, you know, whatever he does and and says.

And however, you know, we may perceive him to be discredited on Abby Phillip’s show, he’s building, you know, for every person that thinks he’s an a**hole and a clown, there’s, you know, 200 people on the right that are are starting to see him and and listening to the things that he says simply because they see him as the guy that you know, that goes on the show and and owns the libs day in and day out. And I just don’t think it’s that it’s healthy for the country.

I think that, you know, if journalism wants to return to you know, the Walter Cronkite days, which, you know, I think is probably a little I don’t know, idealistic.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Yeah.

MICHAEL FANONE: But get get back to platforming people that tell the truth. I don’t think that it’s it’s unfair to simply not allow a person to lie to your face unchecked. And I don’t think that it’s necessarily–.

Like I you know, people say things about Don Lemon and Jim Acosta that they’re you know, they’re too opinionated or or but I mean if you if you watch their shows, especially on these platforms and a lot of people in the independent media space, to me, the only thing that they’re doing is they’re assembling facts and giving you a perspective based on, you know, assembling those facts.

And it’s something that’s relatable to a lot of us, which is why I think people are flocking to the independent news space and you know leaving legacy media behind.