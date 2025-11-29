WSJ Bombshell: Trump Chiefs Met With Putin Honcho On Peace Plan To Access Billions Frozen In Europe

President Donald Trump’s top envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Putin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev to hammer out a peace deal that would unlock hundreds of billions in funds frozen in Europe, according to a bombshell Wall Street Journal report.

Recently, Trump took flak over a 28-point peace plan that was rejected by many Republicans and others as a “Russian wish list.”

The president lashed out after the leaked plan was widely criticized, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s did confirm that “The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.”

In remarks to reporters, Trump later distanced himself from the plan, saying “Well, that was just a map, all that was is a map. That was not a plan, it was a concept.”

But according to the Wall Street Journal’s five-member reporting team — Drew Hinshaw, Benoit Faucon, Rebecca Ballhaus, Thomas Grove, and Joe Parkinson — another plan was being worked out in Miami by Trump’s business cronies/officials:

At his waterfront estate, billionaire developer-turned-special envoy Steve Witkoff was hosting Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign-wealth fund and Vladimir Putin’s handpicked negotiator, who had largely shaped the document they were revising on the screen. Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, had arrived from his nearby home on an island known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” Dmitriev was pushing a plan for U.S. companies to tap the roughly $300 billion of Russian central bank assets, frozen in Europe, for U.S.-Russian investment projects and a U.S.-led reconstruction of Ukraine. U.S. and Russian companies could join to exploit the vast mineral wealth in the Arctic. There were no limits to what two longtime adversaries could achieve, Dmitriev had argued for months: Their rival space industries, which raced one another during the Cold War, could even pursue a joint mission to Mars with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. For the Kremlin, the Miami talks were the culmination of a strategy, hatched before Trump’s inauguration, to bypass the traditional U.S. national security apparatus and convince the administration to view Russia not as a military threat but as a land of bountiful opportunity, according to Western security officials. By dangling multibillion-dollar rare-earth and energy deals, Moscow could reshape the economic map of Europe—while driving a wedge between America and its traditional allies.

The report goes into great depth about the secret meetings and machinations that would result in windfalls for U.S. businesses in Russia and Ukraine. Read the full report here.