Joe Scarborough Screams in Fury at Republicans ‘Ashamed to Honor’ Jan 6 Officers

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough unloaded live on-air Wednesday in a full-throated tirade, screaming in rage as he excoriated Republicans “ashamed” to formally honor the Capitol Police officers who defended Congress during the January 6 riot.

The outburst was sparked by continued delays under House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in displaying a plaque recognizing the officers who defended the Capitol five years ago and came one day after President Donald Trump’s White House launched a website claiming the Democrats “staged the real insurrection” and that Capitol Police escalated the chaos.

After Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a guest on the show, said that Republicans were “afraid” of Trump, Scarborough disagreed, arguing that the party’s lawmakers “didn’t bow” to the president on blue slips or the filibuster.

Growing more irate, the host followed: “Why in the world would they bow to him on honoring police officers? I want to know why they hate Capitol Hill cops so much that they won’t even – I was there! I see what the Capitol Hill cops do every day. We sure saw what they did that day. Why won’t they put a plaque up to honor the law enforcement officers, let me say it again, who saved their lives on that day and allowed them to go home and be with their wives or husbands and children and live? Why won’t they honor those cops?”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire argued that the “whitewashing” of January 6 was “so central to Trump’s Republican Party” that pushback from conservatives would be even more outrageous a “defiance” than any other issue, adding: “[Trump] still, this weekend, the president still says the 2020 election was stolen.”

“No evidence,” Scarborough snapped of Trump’s claims about “stolen elections,” which he said had been disproven by more than 60 judges.

He continued: “Your lies, your stupid lies about conspiracy theories, they’ve all been blown to pieces. And the theory about the pipe bomb guy? Blown to bits by the FBI! Not by the left wing, not by the New York Times editorial page, not by primetime of MS NOW, Trump’s FBI said your conspiracy theories were bullsh*t!”

“And you still want to live in this lie at the expense of honoring cops who lost their lives as a result of that day, according to all of their families?” he added.

Scarborough, however, was just getting started as he said the Capitol Police officers who “risk their lives” every day and on “that day” were “extraordinary” individuals, before he pivoted to Republicans once again

“They risked their lives to save the lives of the very Republicans now who are ashamed to honor their duty, and servicem and sacrifice to America,” he said, growing to a scream.

“Where are these Republicans?!” he yelled. “Why won’t they stand up for the law enforcement officers who stood up to an angry mob who tried to overthrow democracy? Where are these Republicans?”

